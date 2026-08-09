Emmy Onubby, a Nigerian science student, shared his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook and asked whether it was strong enough to gain admission into a nursing programme

The student sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Abba Comprehensive Secondary School in Aba and received grades across nine subjects

His post attracted attention online as students across Nigeria shared and discussed their own freshly released WAEC results

Emmy Onubby, a Nigerian secondary school leaver, sparked a conversation on Facebook in August 2026 after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result and asking a simple but pressing question: can this get him into nursing school?

The student, whose full name is Onuoha Emmanuel Chidiebere, sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination as a school candidate at Abba Comprehensive Secondary School in Aba.

A boy aspiring to be a nurse posts 2026 WAEC result. Photo: Emmy Onubby

Source: Facebook

His result, posted publicly on Facebook, shows grades across nine subjects.

Science student's 2026 WAEC result

According to the results obtained from the West African Examinations Council, Emmanuel scored A1 in Civic Education, Agriculture, and Chemistry; B2 in Biology and Physics; and B3 in Economics, English Language, and General Mathematics. He received an E8 in Igbo.

The caption he attached to the post read simply:

"Can I study nursing with this result??"

See Emmanuel's original post that sparked the conversation:

His sciences, which are central to nursing admissions in Nigerian universities, returned solid grades. A1 in Chemistry, B2 in Biology and Physics, alongside a B3 in English Language and General Mathematics, form the core combination typically required for nursing and related health science programmes at the tertiary level in Nigeria.

The post arrived at a time when many Nigerian students were logging on to check and share their own freshly released WAEC results, making Emmanuel's question one that resonated with thousands of students navigating similar decisions about their next steps.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng