The NGX closed the week with the All-Share Index at 166,129.50 points, driven by broad gains across most sectors

Financial Services stocks led trading activity, accounting for over 67% of total turnover volume during the week

NCR (Nigeria) Plc topped the gainers list with a 60.79% price jump, while Ikeja Hotel led the decliners with a 12.38% drop

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A total turnover of 4.607 billion shares valued at N130.636 billion in 263,439 deals was recorded on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during the week, compared with 4.164 billion shares worth N94.026 billion traded in 248,254 deals in the previous week.

The financial services industry, measured by volume, led trading activity, with 3.126 billion shares valued at N47.225 billion exchanged in 94,186 deals.

Financial stocks dominate trading as NGX closes week higher Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The sector accounted for 67.84% of total equity turnover volume and 36.15% of total value.

The Services industry followed, recording 353.436 million shares worth N5.096 billion traded in 17,764 deals. The ICT industry ranked third, with a turnover of 277.263 million shares valued at N18.009 billion in 28,525 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume—Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Linkage Assurance Plc—accounted for 1.406 billion shares worth N9.735 billion in 11,732 deals, representing 30.52% of total volume and 7.45% of total value.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 2.36% and 2.48%, respectively, closing the week at 166,129.50 points and N106.354 trillion.

All other sectoral indices closed higher during the week, except the NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index, which declined by 0.15%.

Market breadth remained positive, although it was slightly weaker than in the previous week. Eighty equities recorded price appreciation, compared with 84 in the prior week. Seventeen equities declined, down from 22 previously, while 50 equities closed unchanged, up from 42 in the previous week.

Top price gainers

NCR (Nigeria) Plc: N79.95 to N128.55 (+N48.60, 60.79%)

SCOA Nigeria Plc: N9.35 to N14.90 (+N5.55, 59.36%)

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc: N3.00 to N4.46 (+N1.46, 48.67%)

Jaiz Bank Plc: N5.62 to N8.19 (+N2.57, 45.73%)

Omatek Ventures Plc: N1.28 to N1.77 (+N0.49, 38.28%)

Red Star Express Plc: N10.50 to N13.20 (+N2.70, 25.71%)

UPDC Plc: N5.00 to N6.20 (+N1.20, 24.00%)

E-Tranzact International Plc: N15.00 to N18.35 (+N3.35, 22.33%)

Secure Electronic Technology Plc: N0.89 to N1.08 (+N0.19, 21.35%)

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc: N23.40 to N28.25 (+N4.85, 20.73%)

Nigerian equities rally despite declines in 17 stocks Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners

Ikeja Hotel Plc: N40.00 to N35.05 (-N4.95, -12.38%)

Austin Laz & Company Plc: N4.13 to N3.75 (-N0.38, -9.20%)

Eterna Plc: N35.00 to N32.30 (-N2.70, -7.71%)

Universal Insurance Plc: N1.30 to N1.20 (-N0.10, -7.69%)

Eunisell Interlinked Plc: N169.80 to N156.95 (-N12.85, -7.57%)

Lasaco Assurance Plc: N2.68 to N2.50 (-N0.18, -6.72%)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: N6.74 to N6.35 (-N0.39, -5.79%)

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: N5.05 to N4.77 (-N0.28, -5.54%)

Fidson Healthcare Plc: N73.10 to N70.00 (-N3.10, -4.24%)

Nascon Allied Industries Plc: N120.00 to N115.00 (-N5.00, -4.17%)

Otedola acquires luxury mansion in London

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola had expanded his overseas property portfolio with the purchase of a luxury mansion in London valued at about N98 billion (£53 million).

UK property records show that Otedola is the latest owner of the high-end residence in St John’s Wood, one of the British capital’s prestigious neighbourhoods.

Bloomberg reported that the 10-bedroom property, located near Regent’s Park, was acquired in late 2025. The mansion is situated in one of London’s most sought-after residential areas.

Source: Legit.ng