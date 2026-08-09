A Facebook page claimed that the Chairperson of Bungudu LGA in Zamfara state had been killed by Fulani militia

The post gained hundreds of interactions, with several users accepting the claim as true despite no supporting evidence

Legit.ng searched credible media reports and contacted the Zamfara State Police Command to verify the claim

Bungudu, Zamfara state - A Facebook page called Hausaland Magazine published a post on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, claiming that the chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA) in Zamfara state had been killed.

The post read: "Fulani terrorist Militia have killed the chairman of Bungudu LG Zamfara. Thank you, Tinubu."

Hausaland Magazine shares a claim that terrorists killed the Bungudu LG chairman in Zamfara state. Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The publication came days after suspected bandits stormed the residence of Bungudu LGA Chairperson Nura Abdullahi on July 25, 2026.

During the attack, the terrorists killed four security personnel and abducted the chairman along with two other residents.

The post drew 195 likes, 104 comments, and 47 shares, with a number of Facebook users treating the claim as fact. Modibbo Mohammed Mustapha commented, "Fantastic. Kuddos." Ekezie Chidi wrote, "Nawa, a whole LG chairman, that means ordinary us are finished."

Ibuyo Terkaa added:

"The man once said the insecurity is stable and those guys used him as an example."

Given the security implications and the absence of supporting evidence, Legit.ng investigated the claim.

Zamfara LG chairman’s brother is dead

A search for credible media reports confirming the death of Nura Abdullahi returned no results. What Legit.ng found instead was a Premium Times report published on August 4, 2026, indicating that Bello Abdullahi, the elder brother of the abducted chairman, had died from gunshot wounds sustained during the July 25 attack.

A further report by Blueprint newspaper dated August 5, 2026, titled "Abducted LG Chairman's Brother Dies from Gunshot Wounds in Zamfara," confirmed the same detail. Both reports noted that the chairman himself remained in captivity.

Zamfara authorities yet to confirm chairman’s death

Legit.ng attempted to reach the Zamfara State Police Command directly. Calls placed to two mobile numbers belonging to the Police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar, went unanswered, as both lines were unreachable at the time of this report.

A review of the official Facebook page of the Zamfara State Police Command also turned up no statement confirming the chairman's death. No announcement from the Zamfara state government, the Nigeria Police Force, or any other security agency corroborated the Facebook claim.

Zamfara state government under Governor Dauda Lawal did not confirm online claims of Bungudu LG chairman Nura Abdullahi’s death. @daudalawal

Source: UGC

Verdict: Zamfara LG chairman not killed

The claim that Bungudu LGA Chairperson Nura Abdullahi has been killed is false.

While credible reports confirm he was abducted on July 25, 2026, no evidence supports claims that he has died. It was his elder brother, Bello Abdullahi, who lost his life from injuries sustained during the attack on the chairman's home.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and jihadist fighters abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng