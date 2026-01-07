Karamchi Online Journalists Forum urges President Tinubu to dismiss FCT minister Nyesom Wike for disrespecting Governor Fubara

Alternatively, the forum demands Wike show respect to Fubara, claiming his comments undermined the ruling APC

The FCT minister's remarks reignite political tensions in Rivers state, prompting calls for accountability, the forum added

Abuja, FCT - A group of journalists, the Karamchi Online Journalists Forum, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to protect the interests of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 6, the forum accused Wike of abusing and ridiculing the number one citizen of the APC in Rivers state, Governor Siminallayi Fubara, who recently joined the APC.

Comrade Sani Ahmad, the forum's national chairman, described the FCT minister's remarks on Fubara as acts of disrespect, discrimination and a slap to the whole body of the ruling APC.

"It is very unfair and unbecoming for a non-member of the ruling party, APC, to mock and intimidate a full member," Ahmad stated.

Wike should be mandated to respect Fubara - Forum

Ahmad further urged President Tinubu to mandate Wike to give Governor Fubara the respect he deserves, should he decide not to sack the FCT minister.

"For the sake of national unity and progress of the ruling party, Wike should be mandated, if not sacked, to respect Governor Fubara," he said.

Legit.ng notes that Wike recently said there is no guarantee of an automatic second-term ticket for Fubara, his erstwhile political godson, as the political crisis in Rivers state resumed after a brief period of peace brokered by President Tinubu.

Reacting, the forum said the FCT minister has no right to speak on the APC's governorship ticket since he is not a member of the party.

According to the Forum, "the presidency would not afford to lose a biological son in favour of the adopted one. It added that Fubara should be allowed to administer his government without any form of harassment or intimidation by the adapted son of the Presidency.

"Wike should desist from using any kind of insult or political coercion against Governor Fubara," the forum added.

"The Forum emphasised that no individual should be allowed to abuse state power to target citizens or political opponents."

Fubara: APC scribe asks Wike to resign

In a related development, Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the APC, has taken a swipe at Wike. Basiru asked Wike to resign his appointment from President Tinubu's government and pay attention to his obsession with politics in Rivers.

The former senator explained that he was unshaken by what he considered a threat from Wike, adding that his political background has prepared him ahead of any political challenges.

Basiru had declared his support for Governor Fubara amid the renewed political crisis in Rivers state. The APC secretary also cautioned Victor Giadom, the South-South chairman of the party, against making derogatory remarks about the Rivers governor or any of his counterparts, adding that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) should not support a party in any political crisis.

Wike reaffirms support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing crisis, Wike has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that his political structure in Rivers state is fully committed to the President.

He made the declaration on Tuesday, January 6, while outlining his ongoing political consultations across local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers state.

“Yesterday, we were in Oyigbo and Ogu-Bolo LGAs. Today, we will be in Akuku-Toru and Degema LGAs.Here, it is local politics, and our support for Mr President is total," he said.

Source: Legit.ng