Makurdi, Benue - The Benue State Police Command has confirmed a fire outbreak at the building housing the Mobile Police 13 (Mopol 13) unit in Makurdi, the state capital.

The incident affected several office rooms and the unit’s armoury.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident to PUNCH on Sunday, saying details were still being compiled.

“Yes, I am aware of the fire outbreak at the Mopol 13 facility in Makurdi, but I will get back to you,” Edet told journalists.

Findings indicate that the fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday, razing multiple offices within the facility before spreading to the armoury section.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fire started from one of the offices within the premises.

“I was on morning duty and at about 10 a.m. or thereabout, I saw smoke coming out from the Squadron Commander’s office,” the witness said.

“I tried to inquire, but suddenly there was heavy flame from the office. Everything got burnt. I immediately called my boss, who contacted the fire service.”

According to the eyewitness, firefighters arrived after the fire had already engulfed most parts of the building, limiting efforts to contain the damage.

Cause still unknown

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been officially determined, and the police had yet to confirm the extent of losses recorded, including whether arms or ammunition were destroyed.

The police command stated that further updates would be provided as the investigation continues.

