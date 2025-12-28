Workers demand adherence to Federal Character principle in National Assembly appointments

Tinubu's ADC promotion reversal sets a precedent for fairness in public office

PASAN warns of potential unrest if constitutional principles remain overlooked

FCT, Abuja - Workers at the National Assembly have demanded strict compliance with the Federal Character principle in senior appointments, citing President Bola Tinubu’s recent reversal of the promotion of his Aide-de-Camp as a clear signal that due process must prevail.

The demand was made by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, in a letter to the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), calling for the immediate correction of what it described as irregularities in ongoing appointments into the directorate cadre.

Union cites Tinubu’s reversal as precedent

In the letter signed by its chairman, Sabiyyi Sunday, PASAN said President Tinubu’s decision to reverse the controversial elevation of his ADC to Brigadier-General demonstrated that no public office holder is above the law.

The association urged the NASC to “draw inspiration from this exemplary action” and ensure that all appointments reflect fairness, balance and respect for constitutional provisions.

Federal character principle must be upheld

PASAN anchored its petition on constitutional and statutory requirements governing public service appointments, particularly the Federal Character principle.

“We humbly draw attention to the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, further detailed in the Federal Character Commission Act, Cap F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024, which mandates equitable representation across Nigeria’s federating units in public appointments,” the union stated.

It added that respecting the principle was crucial to maintaining fairness and avoiding perceptions of bias within the service.

Concerns over repeated representation of some states

The union expressed concern over what it described as a pattern of skewed appointments, alleging that states already represented at the secretary cadre level were again being selected to fill vacancies, while others within the same geopolitical zones were consistently overlooked.

According to PASAN, such practices violate both the letter and spirit of the Federal Character principle and deepen feelings of exclusion among staff.

Warning of possible industrial unrest

PASAN warned that continued disregard for constitutional provisions could lead to industrial tension within the National Assembly workforce.

“We urge the Commission to ensure compliance to prevent potential industrial unrest,” the union cautioned.

While commending President Tinubu for what it described as a leadership stance rooted in integrity and fairness, PASAN called on the NASC to take immediate corrective action and restore confidence in the appointment process.

With the letter now public, attention is expected to focus on the response of the National Assembly Service Commission and whether the presidency’s message of accountability will be reflected in the Assembly’s administrative decisions.

