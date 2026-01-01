NANS has begun mobilising students nationwide and declared January 14, 2026, as a National Day of Action against the implementation of the new tax laws

NANS had faulted the January 1 take-off of the tax regime, citing unresolved discrepancies between the versions passed by lawmakers and the gazetted copies

An FCT High Court had declined to halt the implementation of the tax laws, ruling that they should remain in force pending the determination of a substantive suit

The National Association of Nigerian Students has begun mobilising students across the country for a nationwide protest against the implementation of the new tax laws, which took effect on January 1, 2026, despite mounting opposition from several quarters.

NANS announced January 14, 2026, as a National Day of Action, signalling plans for coordinated demonstrations to demand the suspension of the Tax Reform Law.

An FCT High Court has dismissed a suit challenging Nigeria’s new tax laws. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that the mobilisation followed the Federal Government’s decision to proceed with implementation amid unresolved controversies over the content of the gazetted legislation.

Students announce nationwide mobilisation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier maintained that the reform process should not be disrupted.

He said, “No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process,” even as critics questioned the integrity of the tax laws.

The reforms have drawn criticism over allegations that the gazetted copies differ from the versions passed by the National Assembly. Stakeholders such as the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigeria Labour Congress and members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives had called for a pause in implementation.

A lawmaker, Abdussamad Dasuki, publicly raised concerns about discrepancies between the bills approved by lawmakers and the final versions gazetted for enforcement.

NANS faults January 1 take-off

Reacting to the commencement of the tax regime, NANS President Olushola Oladoja described the move as premature. He said implementing the law while questions remained unresolved was unacceptable in a democratic setting.

He said the government’s position “is not only unfortunate but a dangerous precedent for a government that claims commitment to participatory reforms and democratic values.”

Oladoja announced plans for a peaceful protest in Abuja. He said:

“As the NANS President, I, therefore, call on all NANS structures – campus chapters, state joints, zonal coordinators, and the national secretariat – to commence immediate massive mobilisation for a peaceful mass protest and march to the Presidential Villa Gate in Abuja on the said date. The convergence point shall be Unity Fountain, Abuja.”

Falana, groups threaten legal action

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN also warned that the tax laws could face sustained legal challenges if questions around their legitimacy were not addressed. Speaking in Ilawe Ekiti, he said the government should have used the closing days of 2025 to resolve concerns and release clean copies of the laws.

Prominent human rights lawyer Falana threatens legal action against the tax laws. Photo: FemiFalana

Source: Facebook

“There are questions about the authentic tax laws—so which laws are we talking about? Until we have clean copies, you cannot talk of commencement,” Falana said.

He also criticised the lack of public access to the laws and objected to exemptions granted to some companies operating in Free Trade Zones.

Another group, House to the Rescue, offered a N3 million reward to any serving lawmaker who could produce an authentic copy of the tax law. The group described enforcement without clarity as illegal and oppressive.

Court clears implementation date

Despite the protests, an FCT High Court declined to halt the January 1 start date. Justice Kawu Bello ruled that the court lacked the power to stop the implementation of laws already signed and gazetted without concrete proof of wrongdoing.

The judge held that the tax laws would remain in force pending the determination of the substantive suit, which is scheduled for hearing on January 9, 2026.

25 FAQs and answers on Nigerian tax law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms had sought to calm growing public anxiety over Nigeria’s sweeping tax reforms scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

He insists the changes are not aimed at imposing higher tax rates or arbitrary revenue targets on citizens.

Legit.ng had compiled 25 frequently asked questions on the tax reforms.

Source: Legit.ng