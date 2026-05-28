At least 16 students have died in a devastating overnight fire at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil, central Kenya

Education Minister Julius Ogamba confirmed that 79 others were injured as police led rescue efforts about 120 kilometres from Nairobi

The tragedy adds to a series of deadly school fires in Kenya, raising urgent concerns over boarding school safety

A tragic overnight fire at the Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil, central Kenya, has claimed the lives of at least 16 students, according to Education Minister Julius Ogamba.

The incident has left the nation in shock, highlighting once again the dangers posed by fires in boarding schools.

Kenya school fire claims 16 lives as officials investigate safety lapses. Photo credit: Gerald Anderson/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fire at Utumishi Girls School

According to AP, the blaze broke out in the dormitories of the government-owned secondary school, which is managed and sponsored by the Kenya Police Service. The school hosts more than 800 students, many of whom are daughters of police officers.

Ogamba confirmed on Thursday that 79 students were injured, with authorities still investigating the cause of the fire. He noted that officials would examine whether the school’s fire safety manual had been properly followed.

Rescue efforts in Gilgil

Police reported that they were leading rescue and emergency response operations about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Nairobi. Witness accounts suggest confusion during the evacuation.

One witness, Wambui Nderitu, said:

“The matron opened one of two dormitory doors without alerting the children to exit. The second door remained closed, and even though my cousin escaped with a leg injury, we’ve been told many children are injured and some died.”

History of school fires in Kenya

School fires are sadly common in Kenya, often caused by arson or electrical faults. The country has witnessed several deadly incidents in recent years:

2001 Machakos County fire: 67 students died in a dormitory blaze.

2017 Nairobi fire: 10 students lost their lives; one student was charged with murder.

2024 central Kenya fire: 21 students died, prompting President William Ruto to declare three days of mourning.

These repeated tragedies have raised urgent questions about safety standards in boarding schools across the nation.

Government response

Minister Ogamba stressed that investigations would determine whether safety protocols were ignored. The government is expected to review fire safety measures in schools nationwide to prevent further loss of life.

Boarding school tragedy highlights urgent need for fire safety in Kenya. Photo credit: Jake Warga/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

17 children killed in fire incident at Islamic school

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Zamfara government and owners of an Almajiri school in Kaura-Namoda local government area (LGA) of the state over the death of 17 children in a fire incident.

Legit.ng reports that such accidents have become common in Africa’s largest oil producer, killing hundreds of people in the country in recent years. Almajiri refers to a system of Islamic education practised in northern Nigeria. In a statement on Wednesday evening, February 5, signed by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, President Tinubu prayed for the quick recovery of the 17 injured people receiving medical attention.

The Nigerian leader enjoined all public and private schools to prioritise children's safety and security at all times and directed regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Source: Legit.ng