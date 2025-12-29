Minister Nyesom Wike confirms loyalty to PDP, despite supporting President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 elections

Wike dismisses speculation about joining APC, asserting political collaboration doesn't require party membership change

FCT minister emphasizes importance of party structure and warns against overriding established political processes

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has publicly declared that he will remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that his political roots and loyalty to the party remain intact despite his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike rules out APC membership

Speaking during a media engagement in River state, the former Rivers state governor dismissed speculation that his collaboration with the Tinubu administration meant an imminent move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“To APC, I have to leave? No,” Wike said firmly.

He further rejected suggestions that working with the President automatically requires membership of the ruling party.

He argued that political cooperation at the federal level does not erase party identity at the state or grassroots level.

‘Supporting the president does not change my party’

Wike stressed that it was possible to work for the President while remaining in a different political party, noting that such arrangements are not unusual in Nigeria’s political system.

“If you are working for the President, you are not necessarily a member of his party. A governor can be a member of another party and still work for the President," he said.

According to him, governance and party politics often intersect, but they are not always the same.

Wike highlights party structure and leadership realities

The FCT minister also spoke on the importance of party structure, culture, and leadership at various levels, warning against the assumption that power at the centre automatically confers control over party affairs in the states.

“Party leadership is not only about winning elections. There are structures, wards, local governments, and state organs that matter. You cannot ignore these realities," Wike said.

He suggested that conflicts often arise when political leaders attempt to override established party processes.

Wike further cautioned that leadership without internal peace could be counterproductive, stressing that sustainable political influence requires consensus and inclusion.

“Leadership wants peace. Without peace in the party, you will continue to see problems, not just in one state, but across others," he said.

‘I will remain there’, Wike insists

Reaffirming his stance, Wike declared unequivocally that he has no plans to abandon the PDP ahead of 2027.

“I know where I belong. I will remain there," he said.

His declaration comes amid intense political realignments and speculation over alliances ahead of the next general election, with Wike positioning himself as a key power broker while maintaining his long-standing party affiliation.

