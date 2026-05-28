Fulham have reportedly decided against signing Samuel Chukwueze permanently from AC Milan

The Premier League side were unwilling to meet Milan’s €24 million asking price

Chukwueze impressed during his loan spell and remains part of Nigeria’s plans for June friendlies

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze is set to return to AC Milan after Fulham FC reportedly decided against making his loan move permanent.

The development brings an end to what turned out to be a promising spell in the Premier League for the Nigerian international, who managed to revive his reputation after struggling for consistency in Italy.

Samuel Chukwueze scoring a stunner for Fulham against Manchester City at Craven Cottage. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Tutto Mercato, Fulham are unwilling to continue negotiations for the permanent transfer of Chukwueze, while fellow midfielder Yunus Musah is also expected to return to Milan following the conclusion of his temporary move.

The report stated that both clubs decided not to proceed with the deals permanently, with Fulham pulling out over Milan’s financial demands for the winger.

Fulham unwilling to meet Milan’s asking price

Earlier reports from Milan Press in April had already hinted at complications surrounding the transfer negotiations between Fulham and Milan.

The London club reportedly enjoyed Chukwueze’s impact at Craven Cottage and were open to retaining him beyond the loan spell, but Milan’s €24 million valuation became a major stumbling block.

Fulham were said to be reluctant to activate the buy option despite the Nigerian becoming a fan favourite during his time in England.

After enduring a difficult two-year spell at Milan, where he struggled to fully establish himself in Serie A, Chukwueze rediscovered confidence in the Premier League with a series of lively displays that reminded fans of his quality.

His direct running, pace and creativity made him one of Fulham’s most exciting attacking options in several matches throughout the campaign.

However, the financial package attached to the transfer reportedly proved too expensive for Fulham, forcing the club to abandon plans for a permanent move.

Chukwueze enjoyed encouraging numbers in England

Although he was not always a regular starter, Chukwueze still delivered decent numbers during his loan spell.

According to Sofascore, the winger made 23 Premier League appearances, starting 10 matches and playing a total of 1,075 minutes.

He scored three goals and provided four assists, contributing directly to seven goals despite averaging just 47 minutes per game.

The Nigerian also outperformed his expected goals tally of 2.07, showing improved efficiency in front of goal.

Beyond goals, Chukwueze created four big chances and averaged one key pass per match.

His overall passing accuracy of 74 per cent further reflected a more composed and confident version of the player compared to the one who struggled during spells at Milan.

Despite missing two big chances and registering a modest goal conversion rate of 12 percent, Chukwueze’s displays were widely viewed as an encouraging turnaround in his career.

Milan transfer project comes under criticism

Chukwueze’s uncertain future also comes amid growing criticism of Milan’s transfer strategy under the current management structure led by Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada.

According to Tutto Mercato, Milan spent a massive €442 million on transfers over the last three years while generating €304 million from player sales, leaving the club with a deficit of €138 million.

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan looks dejected against Monza on May 24, 2025. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Despite the heavy investment, the Rossoneri have secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League only once in three seasons.

Several signings have failed to justify their transfer fees, with Chukwueze mentioned among players who struggled to adapt to expectations at San Siro.

Super Eagles duty awaits Chukwueze

While his club future remains unresolved, Chukwueze still has international football to focus on with the Nigeria national football team.

Legit.ng previously reported that the winger was included in coach Eric Chelle’s squad for Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches against Poland and Portugal in June.

The games are expected to help the Super Eagles continue preparations for future international competitions.

Source: Legit.ng