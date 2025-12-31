The Nigerian Army and police have issued conflicting statements over the arrest of a suspected bomber in Banki, Borno state

While the military claimed the suspect was a bomber with IED materials, the police said only scrap items were recovered

The police warned against misinformation as investigations continue and the suspect remains in custody

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Banki, Borno state - Confusion has emerged in Borno state following conflicting accounts by the Nigerian Army and the police over the arrest of a suspect allegedly linked to terrorism in Banki town, Bama Local Government Area (LGA).

Both security agencies confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Abubakar, and said preliminary investigations had been carried out.

Confusion has emerged in Borno state following conflicting accounts by the Nigerian Army and the police over the arrest of a suspected bomber. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

However, they differed on the nature of items recovered from him and the level of threat he allegedly posed.

In a statement dated December 30, 2025, the spokesman of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said troops had arrested the suspect and intercepted materials meant for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

According to the military, the arrest followed sustained joint operations and intelligence-led efforts to secure Banki town.

Troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion, working alongside other security agencies, reportedly apprehended the suspect at about 5:40 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the Banki Central Mosque.

Lt-Col. Uba said the suspect, identified as Abubakar Mustapha, was allegedly found in possession of primed IED components, indicating plans to carry out an imminent attack.

The statement said:

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Bama Local Government Area and was found with additional incriminating materials linked to terrorist activities”

“He is currently undergoing detailed interrogation to establish his sponsors, collaborators and possible links with terrorist networks operating within the area.”

Police differ with military

However, hours after the military’s statement, the Borno state Police Command issued a counter-statement disputing claims that IED materials were recovered.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the Borno Police Command clarifies the arrest of the suspect over alleged IED materials in Banki LGA, cautioning against misinformation.

As reported by Daily Trust, the police said it had noted with concern the circulation of videos and reports on social media alleging the recovery of explosive components.

The police explained that at about 6:10 p.m. on the same day, operatives on surveillance around a mosque in Banki LGA stopped one Abubakar who was found with a bag containing electrical wires, old mobile phone batteries, assorted gadget scrap materials and pairs of shoes.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the items recovered do not show any active IED fabrication or priming,” the statement said.

The police added that the case had been transferred to the state command headquarters for a comprehensive investigation, while the suspect remains in custody.

The Nigerian Army and police have issued conflicting statements over the arrest of a suspect in Banki, Borno state.

Source: Original

The command cautioned members of the public against spreading unverified information capable of causing fear or panic, urging residents to rely on official and credible sources for accurate updates.

It also reassured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property, noting that further details would be communicated as investigations progress.

FG responds to Borno mosque attack

The federal government has condemned the bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno state.

The attack claimed about five lives and left several others injured.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the government has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in the state.

Source: Legit.ng