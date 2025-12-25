The federal government has condemned the bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno state

The attack claimed about five lives and left several others injured

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the government has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in the state

Vice President Kashim Shettima has strongly condemned the bomb explosion that killed about five people and injured several others at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno state

Shettima described the attack as a direct assault on innocent citizens and Nigeria’s peace.

In a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the office of the Vice President, on Thursday, Shettima said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State in response to the incident.

Shettima said the federal government has begun deploying additional tactical security teams to the area to track down and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He said:

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation."

Borno attack will not break Nigeria - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the Borno mosque bombing as a despicable attack on innocent citizens but stressed that it would not weaken Nigeria’s unity or determination to combat terrorism.

Shettima added that the attack “will not break Nigeria’s resolve” to protect its people and maintain national stability.

"Our security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” he said.

Shettima expressed confidence in Nigeria’s existing security architecture, noting that it would not only lead to the arrest of the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the bombing.

FG condoles Borno victims

The vice president also extended the federal government’s sympathy to the Borno State government, residents of Maiduguri and families who lost loved ones in the attack.

The Federal Government said it is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law.

“We sympathise with the Government of Borno State, residents, and families who have lost their loved ones in this attack." Shettima stated.

Reaffirming the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security, the vice president said the government remains resolute in its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property across the country.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently reaffirmed its unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation,” he said.

“This commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will continue to provide our security agencies with all necessary resources and support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms,” Shettima added.

The vice president further disclosed that the federal government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other regions of the country.

