The Nigerian Army has updated Nigerian on a sulcide bomber attack at Maiduguri mosque on Wednesday, December 24

The Nigerian Army confirms 32 injuries, with two fatalities reported in hospitals following blast

Increased security measures implemented across Maiduguri amidst festive season vigilance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has issued an official statement following a sulcide bomber explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno state, confirming casualties and outlining immediate security measures taken to contain the incident.

The clarification was provided by Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Wednesday, December 24, as details of the explosion spread on social media.

The Nigerian Army speaks out after a suiclde bomber targets a mosque in Maiduguri. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

Explosion occurs during evening prayers in Gamboru market

According to the Army via X, the explosion occurred at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, at a mosque located within Gamboru Market in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, while Muslim worshippers were observing evening prayers.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram terrorist sulcide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device,” OPHK said.

The Army confirmed that the bomber died at the scene, alongside two civilians.

Casualties confirmed as security agencies respond swiftly

OPHK disclosed that a total of 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries from the blast.

“Sadly, two of the injured civilians later died at the hospital, while two others are currently in critical condition. The remaining victims are stable and receiving appropriate medical care,” the statement added.

Troops, working with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, other security agencies, the Borno state Government and the National Emergency Management Agency, promptly cordoned off the area and evacuated victims to the General Hospital and Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

Army intensifies security across Maiduguri

Following the incident, the Army said security surveillance and patrols have been intensified within Maiduguri and surrounding areas to prevent further attacks.

The Nigerian Army responds after a suiclde bomber strikes a mosque in Maiduguri. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

“Troops and other security agencies have heightened security measures across the metropolis to ensure public safety,” OPHK stated.

Residents were advised to remain calm but vigilant, particularly during the yuletide season.

Public urged to remain vigilant during festive period

The Army also called on members of the public to be security conscious, especially in crowded places and places of worship.

“Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security post,” the statement said, adding that extra caution should be observed during religious gatherings.

Army commiserates with victims’ families

Operation HADIN KAI expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion and reassured Nigerians of its commitment to protecting lives and property.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased and assure the public of our continued determination to safeguard lives and maintain security across the North East,” the Army said.

The statement was signed by Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, and dated 25 December 2025.

Man speaks on Maiduguri blast

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man whose brother was among those who lost their lives in the bomb blast that rocked a mosque in Maiduguri spoke out.

He shared a statement on his page not long after the tragic incident made news headlines, as the incident and several other details about it were published in an article by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng