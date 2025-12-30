Tension as Explosion Hits General Hospital in Northern State, Police Take Action
- An explosion occurred at the General Hospital in Bagudo, Kebbi State, triggering panic among residents, but no casualties were recorded
- The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed that joint security teams and bomb disposal experts were deployed to secure the area and assess the scene
- Authorities said investigations were launched to determine the cause of the explosion, while residents were urged to remain calm
Bagudo, Kebbi - An explosion rocked the General Hospital in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering panic among residents of the area.
The blast reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting an immediate security response.
The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident, but stated that no casualties were reported.
Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said security agencies swiftly secured the area to prevent further threats.
“The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to assure members of the public that we have full control of the security situation following the explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo,” Usman said in a statement.
He disclosed that a joint security team comprising the police, military and vigilante personnel immediately cordoned off the area, while operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit were deployed to assess the scene.
No casualties in the explosion
According to the police spokesman, although the explosion damaged a building within the hospital’s staff quarters, the occupants had already evacuated safely before the incident.
“We are grateful to confirm that there were no casualties,” Usman added.
As reported by the PUNCH, he further revealed that the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered additional tactical deployments to the area to maintain public order and reassure residents.
“A comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion, and further updates will be communicated as necessary,” the police said.
Residents were urged to remain calm and avoid the immediate vicinity of the hospital to enable security operatives to carry out their duties effectively as investigations continue.
