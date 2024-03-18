A male suicide bomber lost his life and two bystanders got injured in the Biu local government area of Borno state

It was gathered that the suspected suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to his body near a mosque on Sunday, March 17

The Muslim faithful were observing the night prayers around 8 pm during Ramadan when the incident happened

Borno state - Some worshippers escaped death when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated on a male suicide bomber on his way to carry out a suicidal plot in a mosque in Borno state.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daso Nahum in a statement said that the attempted suicide bombing occurred in Biu local government area on Sunday, March 17.

Nahum said the tragic incident occurred when the Muslim faithful were observing the night prayers around 8 pm on Sunday, Leadership reported.

The police spokesman added that the failed suicide attack resulted in the death of the perpetrator and injuries to two bystanders.

“The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device close to the roundabout, killing himself.

“Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.”

”A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy.”

According to The Punch, the police PRO disclosed that security personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene to restore order.

Nahum urged the public to remain vigilant during the late-night prayers among Muslim communities in the holy month of Ramadan.

