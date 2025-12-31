Rivers State lawmakers rejected and returned N100,000 each credited to their accounts as a Christmas bonus allegedly approved by Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The House said the payment was unsolicited and violated constitutional provisions requiring legislative approval for public spending

Lawmakers accused the governor of repeatedly withdrawing from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Account without due process

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt - The Rivers State House of Assembly has rejected the sum of N100,000 credited to the personal bank accounts of each lawmaker as a Christmas bonus allegedly approved by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers described the payment as unsolicited and unconstitutional, insisting that all public expenditure must follow due process, including legislative approval.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Enemi George, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions, and Complaints, the Assembly stated that it had taken immediate steps to return the funds to the Rivers State Government upon discovering the transfers.

The statement, titled “Return of Unsolicited and Unapproved One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) Transferred to the Personal Accounts of Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Executive Governor of Rivers State,” stated that the money was credited to lawmakers’ accounts on December 30, 2025.

The House said that upon discovery of the unsolicited and unapproved transfers, the members took immediate steps to formally return the said funds to the account of the Rivers State Government.

'No approval from the house'

According to the House, the payment was made without legislative approval and therefore violated the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the principles of separation of powers.

The lawmakers further accused Governor Fubara of consistently withdrawing funds from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Account without the approval of the Assembly since assuming office in 2023, despite repeated warnings from the House and a Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

“As an institution established by law and guided strictly by the Constitution, the Rivers State House of Assembly maintains that all public expenditures must follow due process, including legislative approval,” the statement read.

The Assembly also alleged that some civil servants were collaborating with the governor to contravene the Constitution and the laws of Rivers State, describing such actions as unlawful.

Rivers Assembly warns Fubara

The House warned that it was aware of such practices and would take necessary steps to ensure accountability, adding that it would not relent in the performance of its constitutional duties.

The statement added that:

“The governor, since assumption of office in 2023, has consistently drawn from the Consolidated Revenue Account of Rivers State without legislative approval, despite repeated warnings from the House, the judgment of the Supreme Court, and in defiance of the Constitution and the principles of separation of powers.

“Therefore, with the leave of Mr Speaker and the entire House, I use this medium to once again draw the attention of all staff of the Rivers State Government who connive with the governor and others to contravene the Constitution and laws of Rivers State to the fact that we have become aware of their unlawful conduct.

The development comes amid celebrations by civil servants in the state following the governor’s approval of a N100,000 Christmas bonus for public workers, a policy he has maintained for the past two years.

Fubara yet to present 2026 budget

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara is yet to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

He has also not forwarded the names of commissioner-nominees as requested by the lawmakers.

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly had adjourned plenary sitting to January 26, 2026, amid ongoing political tension in the state.

The governor has continued to operate with eight commissioners who were not affected by the Supreme Court judgment recognising Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the House.

