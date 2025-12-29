Over 100 civil society organisations have endorsed the National Assembly’s handling of Nigeria’s new tax reform laws

The coalition praised Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Senate leadership for following constitutional and parliamentary procedures

The groups supported the decision to re-gazette the Acts to strengthen transparency and public confidence

Over 100 civil society organisations have declared support for the National Assembly’s handling of Nigeria’s newly passed tax reform laws, backing the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate amid ongoing public debate.

The coalition, led by the Parliamentary Support and Advocacy Network and the Civil Rights Situation Room on Economic Reforms, made its position known at a press conference held on Monday, December 29, in Abuja.

Civil society leaders addressing journalists at the Abuja press conference.

Source: Original

Speaking on behalf of the groups, convener Comrade Ogiri John said the actions taken by the National Assembly leadership reflected restraint, respect for the law and institutional maturity.

CSOs endorse NASS tax reforms

The endorsement comes as scrutiny continues over four recently enacted statutes. They include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria Establishment Act, 2025, and the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act, 2025.

The laws were passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Tinubu earlier in the year, with implementation slated for January 1, 2026.

The reforms are designed to modernise Nigeria’s tax system, improve revenue collection and create a more predictable environment for businesses and investors.

However, concerns were raised in recent weeks following claims of differences between the versions passed by lawmakers and those later gazetted.

Over 100 CSOs endorse the National Assembly’s handling of Nigeria’s new tax reform laws.

Source: Original

Coalition defends parliamentary process

Addressing the controversy, the coalition said public examination of legislation is a healthy part of democratic governance. It added that such debates must remain grounded in facts and established procedures.

"Having undertaken a careful and dispassionate examination, we are convinced that the response of the National Assembly Leadership has been exemplary in its adherence to constitutionalism and institutional self-regulation," John stated.

The groups noted that the steps taken by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the Senate leadership were consistent with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Acts Authentication Act and standing parliamentary rules.

They rejected suggestions that the process weakened legislative authority.

"This is not an admission of any deficiency, nor an erosion of authority. Rather, it represents the deliberate exercise of institutional responsibility," the coalition said.

NASS transparency measures welcomed

Particular praise was reserved for the directive instructing the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the re gazetting of the laws and issue Certified True Copies to interested parties. According to the coalition, this decision strengthens public trust and ensures access to accurate legal texts.

Comrade John also spoke on the broader implications of the reforms.

"The stakes are profound. These tax reform laws will fundamentally shape Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, economic incentives, investment climate, revenue mobilisation, and prospects for inclusive growth," he said.

He added:

"Precision in law-making is not delay; it is duty. Certainty in law is not weakness; it is strength."

The coalition urged citizens, opinion leaders and stakeholders to allow the constitutional review process to run its course.

It reaffirmed support for economic reforms while restating its commitment to the rule of law and institutional accountability.

25 FAQs and answers on Nigerian tax law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms had sought to calm growing public anxiety over Nigeria’s sweeping tax reforms scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

He insists the changes are not aimed at imposing higher tax rates or arbitrary revenue targets on citizens.

Legit.ng had compiled 25 frequently asked questions on the tax reforms.

Source: Legit.ng