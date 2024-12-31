The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has slammed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for presenting the 2025 budget to three lawmakers.

The Rivers APC’s Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga, accused Governor Fubara of perpetrating an illegality in his budget presentation

Ikenga explained the illegality in Fubara's N1.18tn budgetary estimate for 2025 presented to only three lawmakers

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been lambasted for presenting the 2025 budget to factional Rivers state House of Assembly comprising three lawmakers.

Fubara shunned the 27-member factional Assembly loyal to his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike to present N1.18tn budgetary estimate to the three lawmakers on Monday, December 30.

The three pro-Fubara’s lawmakers are Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, Deputy Speaker, Adolphus Orubienimigha, and the House Leader, Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

As reported by the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga, accused Fubara of perpetrating an illegality.

Ikenga said Governor Fubara flouted court orders by not presenting the 2025 budget to the pro-Wike lawmakers led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

“I think the trajectory is a continuum where a case is sub judice and the government of Rivers State is continuing to act in disobedience to court processes and procedures.

“It is expected that having disobeyed the decision of the high court and the decision of the appellate court, we await the final decision from the Supreme Court on who is the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly."

He said the APC expect Governor Fubara await the determination of these issues before the final court and also obey the judicial pronouncement and positions.

Fubara makes bold statements amid battle with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara expressed confidence in his leadership, citing the unwavering support of Rivers citizens as a source of strength.

Fubara credited divine intervention for guiding him through the political crisis, emphasizing that his strength comes from the encouragement and support of the people of Rivers State.

Former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili offered strong support for Fubara, praising his leadership

