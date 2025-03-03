Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's elections, politics, and governance.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state house of assembly on Monday, March 3, gave Governor Siminalayi Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

As reported by Channels Television, the lawmakers said this during plenary in Port Harcourt amid the lingering political crisis in the oil-rich state.

Recently, the Supreme Court restored lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) as the legitimate members of the Rivers house of assembly.

The court, in a unanimous decision, also stopped the federal government from paying allocation to the state, which has been in crisis since late 2023.

More to come...

