Nollywood actress Judy Austin is filled with gratitude, and she’s letting the world know

The movie star shared how overwhelmed she feels by the goodness of God in her life

Judy’s profound words filled many with speculation as they tackled her in the comments

Nollywood actress Judy Austin is basking in gratitude as she celebrates the blessings of God in her life.

The wife of Yul Edochie, via her Instagram page, shared reflections on her journey.

Judy Austin’s latest post about God’s blessings sparks online reactions. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The mum of five noted that she has been wondering what makes her so special to receive such favour from her creator

According to her, words of gratitude alone cannot capture the depth of her appreciation.

She expressed profound gratitude for everything God has done for her and her family.

In the post, Judy wrote:

“I’ve just been wondering what’s so special about me that God is blessing me this much. I don’t think GRATITUDE is enough to thank God at this point because how is he so so good to me this much? I’m just here to brag about God to y’all!!! You see, God is truly faithful to those who believe in him totally!!!!!!!! Oh, he’s so so good to me!!!!”

She further invoked her ancestors and guardian angels in thanksgiving, adding:

“Thank you, ABBA Father, for everything you’ve been doing for my family and me. May your Name be praised forever in our lives, Amen. I’m just grateful to God for all my blessings. If you love me, thank God on my behalf.”

Her post quickly ignited buzz online, with fans and followers reacting to her bold declaration.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin celebrated her husband, Yul Edochie, on Father’s Day.

In a touching post shared on her Instagram page, Judy described Yul as “an incredible man, a great father and our hero.”

She expressed appreciation for his sacrifices and unwavering commitment to their family.

Judy noted that the movie star ensures they lack nothing in their home.

The mum of three emphasised that she does not take his efforts for granted and offered prayers for his continued blessings, long life, and success.

Her message read in part:

“Happy Father’s Day to an incredible man @yuledochie ISI MMILI JI OFOR EZE DIKEE 1 of Nteje. A Great Man/Father. Thank you for all you do for us

Thank you for making sure we lack nothing. We don’t take your sacrifices for granted. You’re our Hero. May your days be long. May you enjoy the fruits of your labour

May God continue to bless and promote you in all your endeavours, Amen. We love you, Deep Daddy.”

She also extended her wishes to all fathers, praying that God crowns their efforts.

The emotional tribute has drawn attention online, with fans reacting to Judy’s public show of love and admiration for Yul Edochie on the special occasion.

Judy Austin shares powerful message about God’s blessings, and fans can’t keep calm. Credit: @judayaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

001tinkerbell said:

"Please, Judy, change the mode of dressing everyday buba please wear something nice."

ngozitt said:

"Someone called you onye oshi amu 2 days ago. Is it true 😂😂😂."

07blessing said:

"Wait until @yuledochie goes and marry another woman, then you will know how water enter coconut."

adannaya183

"One and only real queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kondanichirambo

"God we thank you for your daughter @judyaustin1,, may you continue to bless her and her family IJN."

tildas_skincare_lifestyle

"Blessing you Kai no be your mate Dey China."

joypinkyjojo said:

"New ring showcaser😂😂😂 you think he will Wed you lmao Dey play."

jennygold709 said:

"This is your real colour."

nellysplace_empire said:

"Thank him at the comfort of ur home, no need always trying to prove anything, God cannot be mocked."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng