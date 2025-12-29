Kano State governor Abba Yusuf is poised to defect from the NNPP to the APC in January 2026, ending his decades-long political alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso

His move was expected to erase NNPP’s presence from Nigeria’s political map of ruling states and reshape Kano’s political landscape

Sources revealed that the governor had already secured the backing of lawmakers and local government chairmen, making his defection appear irreversible

Barring a last-minute change, the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, is set to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the first week of January 2026, Daily Nigerian exclusively reports.

His move was reported to mark the end of nearly four decades of political association with his benefactor and godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

With APC congresses scheduled for February, insiders revealed that the governor had perfected plans to participate and take full control of the party in Kano.

Lawmakers and local government chairmen’s support

Daily Nigerian sources disclosed that Yusuf had been working behind the scenes to secure the backing of members of the National Assembly, the State House of Assembly, and local government chairmen.

“The only member of the House of Reps that I am certain will remain with Kwankwaso is his son-in-law, the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency. Members representing Nassarawa, Ungogo and Kumbotso are on the fence, weighing the situation,” said a source familiar with the development.

Reports indicated that at least 25 out of 27 NNPP members of the House of Assembly, including Speaker Yusuf Falgore, had endorsed the governor’s planned defection. Sources also confirmed that a significant number of local government chairmen were expected to join him, despite some remaining loyal to Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso’s response to defection plans

As the defection plans gathered momentum, Kwankwaso reportedly summoned members of the House of Assembly to a meeting at his Miller Road residence on December 26. During the meeting, he reportedly told them that it was clear the governor was leaving the NNPP for the APC. He added that any member who wished to follow the governor should do so.

Kwankwaso lamented the lack of a convincing reason for the mass defection, reminding the legislators that they won the election with divine support. “Will the God that gave us power in 2023 not be around in 2027?” he was quoted asking rhetorically.

At the end of the meeting, lawmakers agreed to seek dialogue with the governor to ensure any political decision was taken collectively with Kwankwaso. However, sources revealed that when they approached Yusuf, he insisted his decision to join the APC was irreversible.

Deputy governor’s impeachment looms

The deputy governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam, was reported to be the first casualty of the unfolding political crisis. Insiders claimed that Governor Yusuf was proposing Murtala Sule-Garo, the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, as his replacement. Nasiru Gawuna, the APC flagbearer in 2023, was also being positioned as Kano Central senatorial candidate for 2027.

Past defection attempts and political rift

Since the Supreme Court judgement on the Kano governorship election, Yusuf had reportedly made spirited efforts to convince Kwankwaso to join the APC.

In November 2024, DAILY NIGERIAN reported a deepening rift in the NNPP as the governor snubbed meetings and refused to answer calls from his godfather. By 2024, a slogan, Abba Tsaya da Kafarka — meaning “Abba, stand on your feet” — had gained prominence in Kano, reflecting growing calls for the governor’s independence.

Although Yusuf pledged loyalty to Kwankwaso at the time, he dismissed reports of the rift and distanced himself from the slogan.

As of press time, the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Dawakintofa, had not responded to calls or text messages seeking clarification on the matter.

