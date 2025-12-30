Regina Akume, wife of Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, has carved her own path in Nigerian politics

From serving as First Lady of Benue State to winning a seat in the House of Representatives, she has remained a visible figure in public life

Her new role in parliament has placed her among the few women shaping legislative affairs in the 10th National Assembly

Regina Akume, the first wife of Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has remained a prominent figure in Nigerian politics.

According to Order Paper, she was born on May 15, 1955, in Benue State and has built her career around public service and political engagement.

She first came into the spotlight as the First Lady of Benue State between 1999 and 2007, during her husband’s tenure as governor. Observers noted that she played a strong supportive role in his political journey, described as an “uncommon progressive socio-political trajectory.”

Regina Akume in the house of representatives

In February 2023, Regina Akume contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives, representing the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). She defeated John Dyegh, one of the most experienced lawmakers from the state, marking her entry into the 10th National Assembly as a first-term lawmaker.

She is among the 13 female members of the House, which accounts for just 4.7% of the chamber. Her presence has been seen as significant, with many noting that “eyes will be on Regina Akume in the current assembly.”

Committee leadership and legislative role

Shortly after her election, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas appointed her to chair an ad-hoc committee on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The committee was tasked with reviewing the extension of the validity period of UTME results to at least three years and recommending that the examination be conducted twice annually. The committee has since submitted its report to the House.

Currently, Regina Akume serves as the chairman of the House Committee on the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Her legislative agenda has been reported to focus on empowering women and youth in her constituency. However, nine months into the assembly, she is yet to sponsor a bill or motion, a fact that has drawn attention to her performance in parliament.

Political significance of Regina Akume

As the wife of George Akume, a former governor and now SGF, Regina Akume has long been seen as a political anchor within Benue State. Her transition from First Lady to parliamentarian has been described as a continuation of her influence in Nigerian politics.

Her role in the House of Representatives, coupled with her leadership positions, has placed her among the notable women shaping legislative affairs in the 10th Assembly.

