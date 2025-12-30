Rivers' governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced a Christmas bonus of N100,000 to workers and pensioners across the state

The development has sent a wave of jubilation to the people in the state, who considered the bonus as their 13th-month salary

However, Governor Fubara would be the second in his contemporary, who announced such development for workers during the 2025 yuletide period

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has reportedly released the sum of N100,000 as a Christmas gift to workers and pensioners, leading to jubilation across the state.

According to the state government, the ₦100,000 bonus for each worker and pensioner is higher than the minimum wage, and it demonstrates the commitment of Governor Fubara in prioritising the workers' welfare.

Siminalayi Fubara announces N100,000 Christmas bonus for workers in Rivers State Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara announces Christmas bonus for third time

This will be the third consecutive year that the governor will implement the Christmas bonus policy for workers in Rivers. The beneficiaries have hailed the policy of the governor for the people's approach system of governance.

New Telegraph reported that workers across the state's ministries, departments and government agencies described the bonus as their 13th-month salary.

Governor Fubara would be the second governor to announce a Christmas bonus for workers in the state, following his counterpart in Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru, who announced a ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for every civil servant in Ebonyi State. He said it was part of his administration’s commitment to improve the welfare of civil servants for the 2025 festive season.

He explained that this is despite dwindling revenue accruing to the state in the past year. Nwifuru disclosed this on Sunday, December 14, 2025, during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki. Governor Nwifuru also dispelled rumours of lethargy in work on the Vincent Agwu Nwankwo flyover, popularly known as VANCO.

He further stated that the construction rigours inherent in the massive project would automatically alter the ugly scenes and give the state a facelift when completed. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said his administration is taking steps to ensure the state is seen in the comity of nations with advanced and modern infrastructures.

Fubara, Nwifuru and Christmas bonus

Legit.ng recalled that Governor Fubara and Nwifuru have been consistent in their Christmas bonus to workers in their states since their resumption of office in 2023. The two governors were first-term governors.

Currently, the two governors are members of the ruling APC. Though Governor Fubara was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he dumped the party after two years of power struggle with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara announces Christmas bonus for workers Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Christmas: Federal government announces free bus rides

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government launched a free compressed natural gas bus service in Abuja beginning on December 2, 2024.

The buses would go on popular routes from areas of Abuja, including Mararaba, to Eagle Square and the Berger bus stop.

As promised by the administration. Nigerians would be transported for free by the buses for the next forty days.

Source: Legit.ng