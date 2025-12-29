Militant groups across Nigeria and Africa have continued to pose serious threats to regional stability

According to the United States official website, several terrorist organisations in Nigeria and across Africa have been identified as groups of particular concern.

These groups have carried out violent campaigns, destabilised regions, and posed threats to governments and civilians.

Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria continued to threaten national security and destabilise communities across the northeast.

Source: Getty Images

Boko Haram in Nigeria

Boko Haram, officially known as Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS), was founded in 2002 by Mohammed Yusuf. The group began an armed rebellion in July 2009 with the aim of overthrowing the Nigerian government and establishing a state based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Ansaru in Nigeria

Ansaru, formally called Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis Sudan (“Vanguard for the Protection of Muslims in Black Africa”), emerged in 2012 as a splinter faction of Boko Haram. The group operated mainly in northwest and north-central Nigeria and aligned itself with al-Qaeda. It was reported that Ansaru broke away in protest against Boko Haram’s indiscriminate killing of Muslim civilians.

ISIS-West Africa (ISWAP)

ISIS-West Africa, also known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has been described as one of the most strategically significant ISIS affiliates worldwide. The group broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 and has remained active in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region. As of late 2025, ISWAP continued to pose a major threat in the northeast, while newer ISIS-linked factions expanded into the northwest.

ISIS-DRC (ISIS–Central Africa)

ISIS-DRC, officially recognised as ISIS–Central Africa (ISIS-CA), is locally known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The group operated primarily in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda. It has been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation due to its violent campaigns in the region.

4. ISIS-Mozambique

ISIS-Mozambique, formally called the Islamic State – Mozambique Province (ISMP), operated in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The group sought to overthrow the Mozambican government and impose governance under Sharia law.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) in Nigeria

The al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) expanded its operations into Nigeria. It claimed responsibility for attacks in the country, marking a dangerous extension beyond its primary base in the Sahel.

ISIS in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS)

ISIS in the Greater Sahara, now formally known as ISIS-Sahel, operated in the Liptako-Gourma region. This fragile border area, where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger meet, has been a hotspot for insurgent activity. The group was recognised as an official branch of the Islamic State.

ISIS-Libya

ISIS-Libya, also called the Islamic State – Libya Province, emerged after the 2011 uprising in Libya. Exploiting political chaos, the group established branches in Cyrenaica, Tripolitania, and Fezzan. It controlled cities such as Derna and Sirte and carried out brutal attacks, including the 2015 beheading of Coptic martyrs. Although largely degraded by counter-efforts from Libyan forces and the US, remnants of the group were reported to remain active amid instability.

Ansar al-Shari’a in Tunisia

Ansar al-Shari’a in Tunisia (AAS-T) was founded in 2011 and became one of the most prominent Salafi-jihadist groups in the country. It was later designated a terrorist organisation internationally and outlawed by the Tunisian government. While largely inactive due to security crackdowns, reports suggested that remnants may still operate underground or have rebranded.

Ansaru terrorist group in Nigeria emerged as an al-Qaeda-linked faction, targeting civilians and spreading extremist ideology.

Source: Facebook

