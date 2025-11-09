The Nigerian Army recorded major success as troops launched coordinated nationwide offensives within 48 hours

The Nigerian Army has announced a series of successful operations across the country that led to the neutralisation of seven terrorists, the arrest of 27 suspects, and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and stolen crude oil within just 48 hours.

According to a statement published on its X handle, on Saturday, November 9, the intensified push follows new directives from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who recently toured the North-East theatre to motivate troops and strengthen frontline operations.

The coordinated strikes were carried out in the North East, North West and North Central. In the South-South, troops cracked down on illegal oil refining and black sand mining in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Imo, and Delta States, seizing stolen crude and arresting economic saboteurs.

The Army described the operations as part of a renewed nationwide offensive to take the fight to the enemy’s doorstep, in line with the COAS' vision to completely annihilate terrorists and criminal networks across Nigeria.

“These coordinated strikes reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s revitalized combat posture and determination under Lieutenant General Shaibu’s leadership,” the statement read.

The Army urged citizens to continue sharing credible intelligence to help sustain the momentum.

NORTH-EAST

The statement said the troops of Sector 3, Operation HADIN KAI, carried out a successful cordon-and-search mission in Anguwan Church, Monguno, Borno State, arresting 12 suspects linked to terrorist logistics and intelligence networks.

Similarly, soldiers from 192 Battalion ambushed ISWAP and JAS fighters along the Gwoza–Limankara axis, killing three terrorists and recovering one AK-47 rifle with ammunition.

In another encounter, 25 Brigade troops in Damboa neutralised a terrorist attempting to infiltrate the base under false pretences of being a civilian informant.

NORTH-WEST & NORTH-CENTRAL

In Kaduna State, troops under Operation ENDURING PEACE raided a terrorist hideout in Kauru Local Government Area, killing two insurgents responsible for recent attacks on rural communities.

Similarly, soldiers in Plateau State apprehended four suspects linked to the killing of two civilians in Riyom LGA. In Niger State, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA eliminated a terrorist scout, recovering a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and other items used for reconnaissance.

Army arrests illegal miners

In the oil-rich South-South, the Nigerian Army says it has intensified efforts against economic saboteurs.

Troops of 2 Brigade in Akwa Ibom arrested three illegal miners engaged in black sand trading, while 144 Battalion in Abia State discovered an illegal refining site with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

In Imo State, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade uncovered another refining hub in Ohaji/Egbema, seizing six drums of crude oil and a canoe used for transport.

In Delta State, soldiers from the 90 Amphibious Battalion arrested three suspects at a snap checkpoint in Sapele, one of them dressed in a fake military uniform. Recovered items included counterfeit ranks, phones, and charms.

Soldiers nab suspected terrorists from Niger Republic

Legit earlier reported that the Nigerian Army troops have foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists from the Niger Republic to infiltrate a security perimeter in Yobe state.

A credible military source disclosed the details of the major arrest and also revealed details of the relatives of terrorists who voluntarily surrendered to troops in Borno.

Troops neutralise terrorists, apprehend suspects, and rescue victims in various operations across Nigeria.

