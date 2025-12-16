A bomb-wearing terrorist reportedly killed five soldiers at a checkpoint in Pulka, Borno State, on Sunday, December 14, 2025

The attack came just hours after Nigerian Air Force airstrikes allegedly claimed civilian lives in Kukawa Local Government Area

Defence Minister Christopher Musa recently ordered soldiers off checkpoints, redeploying them into the bush to intensify the fight against insurgents

Local media reported that a bomb-wearing terrorist killed five soldiers in the Pulka area of Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The attacker, suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, was believed to have come from the Mandara mountains.

According to reports, the terrorist disguised as a passerby before detonating the explosive near a military checkpoint, killing five soldiers instantly. The military had yet to issue an official statement at the time of filing this report.

Defence minister’s strategy

According to Premium Times, the incident came shortly after Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, ordered the withdrawal of soldiers from road checkpoints.

Musa, a retired army general, directed that troops be redeployed into the bush to directly confront terrorists, while police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) take over checkpoint duties.

He explained that this redeployment formed part of his broader strategy to tackle insurgency across the country.

Nigerian air force airstrikes

Hours before the Pulka attack, PREMIUM TIMES reported that several civilians were allegedly killed by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes in Daban Masara, Kukawa Local Government Area. Victims reportedly included drivers who had gone to transport fish.

Local media later confirmed that five drivers were killed, their vehicles destroyed, and three insurgent gun trucks also eliminated.

Speaking on the incident, the NAF told journalists that the strike targeted identified terrorist locations and vehicles, resulting in the killing of some insurgents. The operation was carried out by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai following intelligence reports of a terrorist workshop and movements linked to armed groups.

Earlier on Sunday, the Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to civilian safety in operations, noting its partnership with US experts on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR). The Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, said the collaboration formed a critical part of the NAF’s “operational ethics and professional evolution.”

The air mishaps, however, occurred less than 24 hours after the statement.

Military intensifies onslaught on insurgents

Since the restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture under President Bola Tinubu, which brought Mr Musa into office, military operations against insurgents have intensified.

Reports indicated that in the last 48 hours, troops reclaimed more than 14 territories and intercepted a ransom of N9 million. In the North-east, Operation Hadin Kai troops killed 11 ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Bama, Konduga and Guzamala LGAs, recovering weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, bicycles, and logistics supplies.

Three suspected collaborators were also arrested along the Konduga–Bama road with 700 packs of energy drinks, mobile phones and cash.

In the North-west, troops under Operation Fansan Yamma engaged terrorists in Zurmi and Maradun LGAs of Zamfara, forcing them to retreat. In the South-south, troops uncovered 600 litres of illegally refined AGO in Akwa Ibom during anti-bunkering operations.

The military also repelled an attack on the Mairari Military Base in Borno, killing several terrorists.

Musa speaks at Army conference

On Monday, December 15, 2025, Musa addressed the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Lagos State. He stated that the operational capacity of terrorist groups, bandits and other criminal elements had been “significantly degraded” across multiple theatres.

He added that the gains reflected the courage of troops, improved planning and execution, and the growing impact of coordinated operations conducted within a joint and multi-agency framework.

