ISWAP confirms kidnapping, killing Nigerian Army general

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) said its men captured and killed Brigade Commander , M Uba

The breakaway faction of Boko Haram narrated how the Nigerian Army general was kidnapped and killed after interrogation

The terror group shared more details about the tragic death of the Army general in its propaganda newsletter magazine, Amaq

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba.

The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

ISWAP kidnap, kill Nigerian Army general in Borno State. Photo credit: @CAspirewealth

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State.

ISWAP said it had captured Mr Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

As reported by Premium Times, this was contained in an Arabic statement published in its propaganda newsletter magazine, Amaq.

The terror group attached a picture collage of the brigade commander, showing when he was in office and when he was “captured.”

“A picture of the brigade commander from inside his office and a picture of him after he was captured by the Islamic State,” the group captioned the picture.

“Islamic State fighters overthrew a senior officer in the Nigerian army after a successful ambush on a military force in Borno…,”

The group added that the commander was captured after “he fled” from the Wajiroko attack.

According to ISWAP, as soon as it received intel that Uba had escaped, a unit of fighters “set out to search for him, and succeeded in capturing him on Saturday, near a village, after he was wounded.”

The purported picture of his capture shows Uba’s camouflage stained with blood around his legs.

