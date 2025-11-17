ISWAP confirms kidnapping, killing Nigerian Army general

ISWAP Narrates How Nigerian Army General Was Kidnapped, Killed in Borno
- The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) said its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba
- The breakaway faction of Boko Haram narrated how the Nigerian Army general was kidnapped and killed after interrogation
- The terror group shared more details about the tragic death of the Army general in its propaganda newsletter magazine, Amaq
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Borno State - The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba.
The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.
The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State.
ISWAP said it had captured Mr Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.
As reported by Premium Times, this was contained in an Arabic statement published in its propaganda newsletter magazine, Amaq.
The terror group attached a picture collage of the brigade commander, showing when he was in office and when he was “captured.”
“A picture of the brigade commander from inside his office and a picture of him after he was captured by the Islamic State,” the group captioned the picture.
“Islamic State fighters overthrew a senior officer in the Nigerian army after a successful ambush on a military force in Borno…,”
The group added that the commander was captured after “he fled” from the Wajiroko attack.
According to ISWAP, as soon as it received intel that Uba had escaped, a unit of fighters “set out to search for him, and succeeded in capturing him on Saturday, near a village, after he was wounded.”
The purported picture of his capture shows Uba’s camouflage stained with blood around his legs.
Bandits kill two soldiers, others in Benue
Recall that four people, including two soldiers, were reportedly killed by suspected bandits in a fresh attack on a Benue community.
The chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, in an interview on Thursday, noted that the attack occurred on Wednesday as the bandits ambushed the community.
The acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Whirl Stroke, Captain Lawal Osabo, and the Benue state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, are yet to react to the development.
Army flags half-mast over killing of 17 soldiers
Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army declared a three-day national mourning period from June 25 to 27, 2025, to honour 17 soldiers killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Kwana Dutse, Niger state.
Ten other soldiers were injured in fierce gun battles against bandits in parts of Kaduna and Niger states, with troops reportedly intercepting 300 terrorists.
The Army confirmed airstrikes and ground assaults inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists, while flags will fly at half-mast across all formations in tribute to the fallen heroes.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.