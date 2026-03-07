The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly removed the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and replaced him with Anthony Okon Placid, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

A report that emerged indicated that the police authority had yet to make an official statement about the development, but sources within the force headquarters in Abuja confirmed the move to some journalists on Saturday, March 7.

Benjamin Hundeyin removed as police spokesperson Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, the sources further disclosed that the force had created a new department known as the New Media Office and appointed Ali Giwa, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), to head the newly created office. The police are expected to make an official statement about the development later.

Source: Legit.ng