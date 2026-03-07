Breaking: Police Remove Spokesperson, Details Emerge
The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly removed the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and replaced him with Anthony Okon Placid, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).
A report that emerged indicated that the police authority had yet to make an official statement about the development, but sources within the force headquarters in Abuja confirmed the move to some journalists on Saturday, March 7.
According to Premium Times, the sources further disclosed that the force had created a new department known as the New Media Office and appointed Ali Giwa, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), to head the newly created office. The police are expected to make an official statement about the development later.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng