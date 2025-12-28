Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oben Community, Edo State - 43-year-old Amadin Williams has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his childhood friend, Eghosa Osas, during a housewarming party at Oben Community, Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased had just returned to the country from abroad with his family to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Police arrest man for killing childhood friend during housewarming party in Edo State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, a source said Osas was attacked and killed during the party.

“I can confirm that Eghosa Osas, 43 years old, was killed by his childhood friend, Amadin Williams, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“The late Eghosa had returned from abroad to celebrate Christmas with his family. He was attacked and killed at Oben Community during a housewarming party.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, said the victim’s elder brother reported the incident to the Police.

Ikoedem said the suspect would be charged in court once investigations are concluded.

According to the Police spokesperson, Eghosa had gone to relieve himself when the suspect allegedly inflicted a machete cut on his neck, which led to his death.

“The report of the murder of Eghosa is true, and the suspect, Amadin Williams, believed to be his childhood friend, is in custody. Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Man kills cousin over ₦1,000 burial refund

Recall that operatives of the Delta State Police Command arrested a 47-year-old man simply identified as Ezekiel.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his first cousin over ₦1,000 burial refund in the Ughelli South area of the state.

The State Police public relations officer (PRO), SP Edafe Bright, narrated how the tragic incident occurred during a meeting.

Man kills best friend after serving him food to eat

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command arrested 23-year-old Iliayasu Mohammed for allegedly killing his close friend, Safillahi Muhammad.

Officers arrived at the location after receiving a distress call at 1:30 PM on February 13, 2025, finding Muhammad unconscious in a pool of blood with severe cutlass wounds.

Investigations revealed Mohammed is an ex-convict connected to a criminal syndicate targeting motorcyclists, and police are now pursuing his accomplices, including a fugitive gang leader identified as Hassan.

Source: Legit.ng