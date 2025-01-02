Fatima Dzuma, 27, was arrested in Katcha LGA for allegedly killing her husband, Baba Aliyu, after an argument escalated to violence

Dzuma admitted to using a pestle to kill her husband in his sleep, concealing the body in a bush, and cleaning the crime scene

The Niger State Police confirmed Dzuma's confession and are pursuing further investigation, with her case being transferred to SCID Minna for prosecution

A 27-year-old woman, Fatima Dzuma, has been arrested in Lafiyagi Dzwafu village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, for allegedly killing her 25-year-old husband, Baba Aliyu.

The incident, which occurred three years into their marriage, has shocked the community.

Wife Kills Husband with Pestle in Niger State, Details Emerge

Fatima Dzuma was Baba Aliyu’s second wife, but the marriage was fraught with conflicts, Nation reported.

According to sources, the couple often quarrelled, and tensions escalated the night before the tragic incident.

“He beat me that night during an argument. When he returned home and went to bed, I tied his neck with a rope and hit him with a pestle three times—twice on his head and once on his hand. I took advantage of his deep sleep," Dzuma confessed.

Dzuma claimed their frequent misunderstandings and her declaration that she no longer loved him led to the fatal altercation.

After killing Baba, Dzuma concealed his body in a mat, threw it over the fence, and dragged it to a nearby bush. She then cleaned the scene to remove any evidence.

When Baba’s family began searching for him, Dzuma initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts. However, three days later, she confessed to the crime, Vanguard reported.

Police Investigation Underway

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the arrest and detailed the steps taken by law enforcement.

“She confessed to using a pestle to hit her husband while he was asleep. She tied his body with clothes and rope before rolling it to a bush nearby,” Wasiu said.

The deceased’s body was taken to General Hospital Bida for a post-mortem examination.

Dzuma is currently in police custody and will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.

