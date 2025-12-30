British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua was reportedly involved in a road accident in Ogun State, which claimed the lives of two of his associates

The former heavyweight champion was said to have sustained minor injuries after his vehicle collided with a lorry on the expressway

Following the incident, an old video of a popular Ghanaian seer resurfaced, in which he allegedly predicted the accident

Ghanaian prophet Karma President has caused a stir on social media following his alleged prediction of a car crash involving former boxing World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in Ogun State, Nigeria, on Monday, December 29.

The incident, which instantly claimed two lives on the spot, has pushed an old prophecy back into public conversation as fans are grieving.

Anthony Joshua survives car accident during his holiday in Nigeria. Photo by: Leonardo Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the collision in Makun, around 30 miles outside Lagos State, per Sky Sports.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have released their preliminary findings into the crash which involved a black Lexus SUV carrying the former World Champion and a stationary truck. The FRSC, in a statement, said:

"Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

"A total of five adult males were involved in the crash. Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries."

The deceased were later identified as Joshua's close associates, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua during a non-title heavyweight bout against US boxer Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on December 19, 2025. Photo by: Giorgio VIERA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Karma's accident prophecy resurfaces

Ghanaian prophet Karma President had previously warned that Nigeria was trending in the spiritual world due to road crashes.

In a viral video on TikTok dated October 31, 2025, Karma President failed to mention any specific name, but his comment has regained attention due to the global figure of Anthony Joshua. He said:

"Nigeria is trending in the spiritual world because of bad crash".

NSC visits Anthony Joshua

The leadership of the National Sports Commission has paid a visit to Anthony Joshua while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Director General NSC, Bukola Olopade, described the accident as tragic and saddening to the sporting community in Nigeria. He said:

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sports family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident.

“We thank God for the life of Anthony Joshua. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers, and we wish him a full and speedy return to good health,” per NSC.

Details about Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports confirmed Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed two people.

The incident once again drew attention to the dangers of Nigeria’s busiest highway, which had long been regarded as the deadliest road in the country.

Source: Legit.ng