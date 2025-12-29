Two people were confirmed dead following an accident involving world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Reports confirmed that world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed two people.

The incident once again drew attention to the dangers of Nigeria’s busiest highway which has long been regarded as the deadliest road in the country.

Anthony Joshua: What to Know About Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Where Popular Boxer Had Accident

Source: Instagram

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Length and Importance

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a 127.6 km-long dual carriageway that cuts through Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States. It serves as the major connection route between northern, southern, and eastern Nigeria. Officials have consistently described it as the busiest interstate road in the country, carrying thousands of vehicles daily.

Road Construction and Rehabilitation Projects

The expressway is divided into two sections:

Section I (Lagos to Shagamu): This 43.6 km stretch is being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBN). It involves rehabilitation, reconstruction, and extension works. As of the third quarter of 2023, the project was reported to have reached 94% completion.

Section II (Shagamu to Ibadan): This 84 km stretch is being managed by Reynolds Construction Company Nigeria Ltd (RCC). Similar works are ongoing, and progress was also reported at 94% completion by the third quarter of 2023, according to Nigerian Soveriegn Investment Authority.

By 2025, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway remained Nigeria’s deadliest highway. Data showed that in the first quarter of 2025 alone, 175 crashes were recorded, resulting in 73 deaths and 393 injuries. January 2025 saw the highest number of crashes, while February recorded the highest fatalities.

Causes of frequent accidents

Authorities stated that human behaviour was the primary cause of accidents on the expressway. Excessive speeding, reckless overtaking, and loss of control were repeatedly cited as leading triggers. Commercial drivers were often blamed due to fatigue from long driving hours and attempts to maximise trips during busy seasons. Heavy-duty trucks and tankers also contributed significantly with mechanical failures and content spills leading to devastating collisions and fire outbreaks.

Accident hotspots along the expressway

Several locations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been identified as notorious accident hotspots:

- Kara Bridge and Otedola Bridge, where trucks frequently plunge into rivers or erupt in flames after collisions.

- Mowe/Ibafo axis, Ogere stretch, and Ayetoro region, where fatal crashes involving buses and trailers are regularly reported.

Road Conditions and Environmental Risks

Poor road conditions, including potholes and inadequate signage, often force drivers into dangerous manoeuvres. Environmental factors such as heavy rainfall and night travel further reduce visibility, increasing the likelihood of crashes.

Officials urged motorists to remain cautious and to follow real-time updates from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). These agencies continue to provide safety protocols and traffic advisories aimed at reducing fatalities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Motor accident claims lives of 7 wedding travellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that seven persons from Lawanti village in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state lost their lives in a tragic motor accident on Saturday, December 27, 2025, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway. The victims were identified as Gambo Abbo (35), Umalkhairi (18), Rabiu Abubakar (28), Fatuma Hassan (28), Amal Abubakar (3), Adamu Bello (4) and Zara’u Alhaji (27).

Reports indicated that they were travelling to Maiduguri, Borno state, to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

