President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has made a covert comment on the US-Nigeria military cooperation

The minister spoke about a house on fire, and the owner needs urgent help, adding that such help can come from anywhere, irrespective of the situation

However, Nigerians have started expressing their views about the minister's statement and giving different interpretations to it

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has made a cryptic comment that mirrors the ongoing joint military operations and cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

Keyamo, in a social media post on Saturday, December 27, wrote about a man whose house was on fire and would require help from anyone to quench the fire. His comment came amid the recent airstrike against the cell of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The minister wrote:

"When your house is on fire, it would be stupid to prevent anyone who has fire extinguishers from coming into your house and putting out the fire. It defies logic to begin to consider the privacy of your home at that moment when the raging fire is about to consume your family."

Nigerians react as Keyamo speaks in parables

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the minister's post and started reacting. Below are some of their comments:

Uncle Dip wrote:

"Unless you know for sure that the 'helper' holding the biggest extinguisher is going to extort you for as much as he can find in your safe while helping you to save it. In which case, it would be more prudent for you to reject his help and let as many of those with smaller extinguishers come in. It will take you longer, and you may lose some assets, but you’ll have preserved your pride and dignity, without which nothing else matters!"

Abdulmajid Tahir speaks on prevention:

"What’s more stupid is having the money to build a house but no fire extinguisher. Even worse is owning one, watching a small spark grow into an inferno, and only then calling outsiders with extinguishers after your house is already burning."

IceLegend queries the minister:

"What of when you have the fire extinguisher, and you don’t use it for yourself or your household but rather use it to go put out a neighbour's fire while your own house is burning. What does that make you?"

Akan Ime reacted:

"Who supplied the matches and the fuel? And why were the fire alarms disconnected in the first place? Focusing only on the responders is a convenient way to avoid the arsonists in the room."

Ndume speaks on the Nigeria-US military operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, has urged the federal government to expand its ongoing military cooperation and operations with the US to the northeast.

The high-ranking senator made the call while reacting to the joint operation between Nigeria and the US that targeted ISIS in the Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state.

Senator Ndume explained that extending the operation to the northeast will weaken the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups in the region.

