A Nigerian man has reacted to the recent US military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria

In his post, he addressed viral claims that the missile was dropped on empty land and debunked such speculations

The man also shared an alleged decision which he claimed the people in the North took just after the incident happened

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion regarding the viral reports of an American military operation carried out against armed groups linked to ISIS in Sokoto State.

His reaction stood out amid growing public speculations, as Nigerians debated the credibility of information circulating about the incident.

Man speaks about Trump's missile target

Identified on X as @ndubuixi, the man shared his thoughts while addressing claims that the military action had no real impact.

He refuted speculations that the operation targeted an unoccupied area, expressing strong doubt that such an outcome could result from a carefully planned foreign intervention.

His comments implied that the narrative being pushed online lacked credibility and failed to reflect how serious military decisions were usually made.

He maintained that the idea of advanced weaponry being deployed without a defined objective was unrealistic.

According to him, such actions would only be taken after clear intelligence had been established.

He implied that dismissing the operation as meaningless ignored the seriousness with which such missions were typically kick-started.

Speaking further, he shared an alleged decision which he claimed the people in the North took just after the incident.

According to him, 'the North' had decided not to share images of the restrictions on the terrorists.

In his words:

"So you actually mean to tell me that Trump would send a missile from US and that without a target? Like he just sent it into an empty land in Sokoto?? You be fool. The North has refused to share images of the destructions on the terrorists."

Reactions as US fires missile in Nigeria

Nigerians had different things to say about the now-viral incident.

@pattyB said:

"Nigeria knew nothing about it the President of Nigeria knew nothing and he's in charge of the army."

@Elizabeth queen of the Nile reacted:

"I'm not happy about it there is a big plan behind all this may God bless Africa."

@Ego bu nwoke said:

"Let it be shame and we can have peace since Nigeria government can't protect the country."

@Captain.Emma said:

"Who say No, there are militants groups in sokoto. They say what you don't know from afar."

@omooba said:

"I said it. why will they said they launched attack on terrorist and no single casualties from the terrorist side? from the first time I heard the news I know something is wrong somewhere."

@Kasifa Nantumbwe said:

"l don't understand how the religion of peace has influenced the peoples paradigm to the extent that even a messiah is seen as an aggressor. A real president cannot see that terrorism is a danger to his country."

@Sarjo Nyang added:

"Nigerian politician and Nigerian government are enemy to Africa because they stand to be a tool of Europeans to fight each African country who want to be divided from Europe."

