Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District and former Senate Leader, has called on the federal government to extend its ongoing joint military cooperation and operations with the United States to the North-East, adding that terrorist groups have consistently posed threats to the region.

The outspoken senator made the call on Saturday, December 27, while throwing his weight behind the recent airstrike against the cell of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Ali Ndume asks FG to extend military operations with the US to the North East Photo Credit: @officialABAT

