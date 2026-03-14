Approved the relocation of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to report directly to the Presidency

Communicated the directive in a letter dated 5 March 2026 and forwarded it to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for implementation

Was directed to initiate amendments to the NSIB Establishment Act 2022 and submit them to the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a change in the supervisory structure of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, directing that the agency now report directly to the Presidency.

The decision moves the bureau from the oversight of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to the Office of the President, in what officials describe as a restructuring aimed at strengthening national safety oversight.

Breaking: Tinubu Approves Relocation of Another Top Agency To Presidency

Source: UGC

The approval was communicated in a letter dated 5 March 2026 from the State House and forwarded to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on 11 March 2026 for prompt action.

It also instructs the Office of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate amendments to the NSIB’s enabling law and submit the proposals to the National Assembly.

Tinubu directive on institutional restructuring

With the new arrangement, the bureau will operate under a governance framework positioned closer to the centre of federal policy coordination.

The restructuring effectively ends the agency’s administrative supervision under the aviation ministry, aligning it instead with the Presidency.

Expanded mandate beyond aviation

The NSIB was established under the NSIB Establishment Act 2022, replacing the former Accident Investigation Bureau, which focused primarily on aviation incidents, Daily Trust reported.

Under the current law, the bureau’s responsibilities extend beyond air transport to include investigations into accidents and incidents across multiple transport sectors, including aviation, maritime, rail and tracked vehicle systems.

The shift followed wider discussions on the need to reflect the bureau’s expanded mandate, which now covers several modes of transportation rather than aviation alone.

Transport safety framework strengthened

The transition represents a broader reform in Nigeria’s approach to transport safety oversight, with the bureau tasked with conducting independent investigations across different transport sectors to improve safety standards and accountability, Vanguard reported.

Authorities say the restructuring is intended to enhance efficiency and reinforce the independence of accident investigations within the country’s evolving transport system.

Keyamo laments facing threat of being sacked

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has insisted that there is no going back on the cashless policy by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) across the major airports in the country.

Aviation minister Festus Keyamo maintains stand on cashless polity in airports. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Facebook

The minister made the comment while speaking at the on-the-spot assessment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja on Friday, March 13. He explained that the implementation of the hybrid system that was adopted by the country, following President Bola Tinubu's directive to suspend the strict application of the cashless policy system, was a result of its challenges.

List of Tinubu's ministers who may resign

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections may trigger a reshuffle in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, with some ministers reportedly considering resignation to pursue political ambitions in their home states.

At least four ministers are positioning themselves for governorship contests, particularly in states where incumbent governors will complete their constitutionally allowed two terms in 2027.

Among those named are Adebayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Muhammad Pate (Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Yusuf Tuggar (Minister of Foreign Affairs), and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Minister of State for Labour).

Source: Legit.ng