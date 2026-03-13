The NHED has called on the federal government to tax manufacturers of foods high in sugar and unhealthy fats

The group said cardiovascular disease prevalence in Nigeria has increased from about five per cent to 30 per cent

It criticised the lack of clear labelling of salt, sugar, saturated fats, and trans-fatty acids on many food products

A civil society group, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), has urged the federal government to impose taxes on manufacturers of foods high in sugar and unhealthy fats, citing growing concerns about cardiovascular disease in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the group’s Technical Director, Jerome Mafeni, said the prevalence of cardiovascular-related health issues in the country has increased from about five per cent to 30 per cent.

Health complications linked to food

According to Mafeni, many health complications are linked to the type of food people consume, particularly those containing high levels of salt, sugar, saturated fats, and trans-fatty acids.

He noted that many food products in Nigeria do not clearly state the quantities of these substances on their labels, limiting consumers’ ability to make informed dietary decisions.

Manufacturers should spell out ingredients

Mafeni therefore called on the government to introduce regulations requiring manufacturers to clearly indicate the amount of such ingredients on food packaging.

He explained that clearer food labels would allow individuals to understand the nutritional content of what they consume and make better health choices.

“If we can have a simple, visible label to inform people that some foods have high fatty acids, sugar content or salty content, then it is left for individuals to make a choice,” he said.

Excessive sugar associated with diabetes

The NHED official further warned that excessive sugar intake is associated with diabetes and obesity, while high consumption of saturated fats can contribute to high blood pressure. He added that trans-fatty acids are also linked to serious health conditions, including cancer.

Mafeni explained that many fast foods contain high levels of trans-fatty acids, especially when cooking oil is reused multiple times.

“The more you recycle oil, the more you generate trans-fatty acids. There’s no need for people to die because of the food they eat,” he said.

NHED campaigns against trans-fatty acid

He also revealed that NHED is spearheading a campaign to eliminate trans-fatty acids from foods in Nigeria by strengthening the implementation of regulatory measures introduced by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, the organisation is working with both local and international partners to support the review and enforcement of the agency’s regulations on trans-fatty acids in food products.

Mafeni said the initiative also aims to raise consumer awareness of the health risks of trans-fat consumption and encourage healthier food choices.

Citing global estimates from the World Health Organisation, he noted that about 250,000 deaths each year are linked to complications arising from the consumption of foods high in trans fats.

He added that one of the achievements of the ongoing campaign is the successful revision of national regulations governing trans-fatty acids by NAFDAC.

CPPE warns Nigerian govt against sugar tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) advised the federal government and policymakers against implementing a proposed tax on soft drinks and sugary beverages.

The organisation said sugar taxes alone do not effectively address the root causes of diabetes.

CPPE stressed that the beverage sector is vital to manufacturing output and employment.

