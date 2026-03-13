A young man has taken to social media to speak about the price of fuel after going to the filling station to make a purchase

He saw a price he didn’t expect, took a photo of it, and eventually posted it on his social media page for his followers to see

Many people who saw the price he posted took to the comment page of the post to speak their mind

Amid claims that the price of fuel has gone up as a result of the conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran in the Middle East, a Nigerian man has called for God's intervention after he visited a filling station and saw the price of fuel per litre.

The statement of the young man drew the attention of many people on social media, who immediately reacted to the post.

Has fuel price increased?

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Dangote refinery had reduced the price of its PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) by N100 naira.

Details of the report mentioned that the refinery sold fuel at the rate of #1,075, down from the initial N1,175.

Despite this, a young man who visited a filling station to purchase fuel mentioned the amount a litre of fuel is sold for.

@king_pearxe wrote on his media page:

"Fuel is now 1,400 per litre. God please help us."

The young man mentioned that the price of a litre of fuel, according to what he saw, is now #1,400 per litre, then called on God to deliver the people from the situation.

He also posted a photo he took from the filling station that confirmed the price he mentioned in his post, which captured the attention of many people.

Reactions as man laments price of fuel

@oladmej stressed:

"Oil price crashed today, actually, but in Nigeria , it is going up. Nigeria is a mess?"

@umunagbu_bright shared:

"And leaders dey defect."

@officialridadex wrote:

"Thats almost 1500."

@neche_rm added:

"Nigeria which way?"

@fiedarz said:

"3k for 2L. Total madness."

In a similar story, Legit.ng said petrol prices at depots in Nigeria went up a lot because Dangote Refinery raised prices two times after oil got very expensive due to problems between Israel, the US, and Iran.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said it will not control petrol prices, even with rising tensions in the Middle East. Finance Minister Wale Edun said the government will let the market decide prices and will only step in as a last resort.

Man shares video of high fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video showing how much he paid for fuel at a popular filling station he visited in Lagos.

He said petrol was selling for ₦1,400 per litre, and the video quickly went viral, with many people reacting to the high price he mentioned in the viral post on his social media page.

