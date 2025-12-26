Peace analyst Bulama Bukarti said U.S. airstrikes in Sokoto targeted local bandits, not ISIS, rejecting claims of Christians being disproportionately affected

He stresses the importance of Nigerian sovereignty, full consent, and intelligence coordination in international military operations

Bukarti calls for transparency, sustained strategies, and local capacity building, warning that airstrikes alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security crisis

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Peace and conflict analyst and human rights lawyer Bulama Bukarti has raised concerns over the framing of recent U.S. airstrikes in Sokoto state.

Bukarti argued that the attacks targeted local bandits rather than ISIS terrorists, and warned against narratives portraying Christians as the primary victims.

Peace and conflict analyst Bulama Bukarti says U.S. airstrikes in Sokoto targeted local bandits, not ISIS. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump/@bulamabukarti

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Al Jazeera from London, Bukarti said the Nigerian government’s description of the operation as a “joint effort” lacked clarity.

He highlighted that while the U.S. framed the strikes as targeting ISIS terrorists to protect Christians, the reality on the ground differs.

Sokoto state, where the strikes occurred, is predominantly Muslim, and local intelligence suggests the main targets were criminal gangs, particularly a group known as the Lakurawa, which has crossed into Nigeria from the Sahel region since 2018 and established camps in the northwest.

“There is no significant ISIS presence in that part of Nigeria… what Americans are calling ISIS may actually be these local gangs,” he said.

“Statements don’t go into details in these kinds of environments. What I hope happened was that the U.S. worked closely with the Nigerian government on intelligence, targeting, and execution,” he said.

Sokoto attack misrepresents reality

On the widely publicised narrative of Christians being targeted, Bukarti clarified that it misrepresents reality

He added that any international assistance aimed at protecting lives should be welcomed, but must focus on all Nigerians equally.

“The Christian genocide or persecution narrative is a fundamental misrepresentation of the reality on the ground. These attacks happen in areas where civilians of all faiths live, and the strikes do not discriminate between Muslims and Christians,” he said

US Airstrikes in Sokoto Target Bandits, Not ISIS - Analyst Bulama Bukarti Observes.

Source: Original

Bukarti emphasised the importance of transparency in operations like these, warning that airstrikes alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

“We need sustained efforts on the ground, local capacity building, addressing grievances, and continuous military action. Bombing alone is not a solution,” he said.

Airstrikes alone would not resolve Nigeria’s security

On the need for proper planning and transparency, Bukarti said airstrikes alone would not resolve Nigeria’s security challenges.

Bukarti said any further strikes should target the operational strongholds of terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest and Lake Chad region.

“Assistance must be guided by Nigeria’s priorities, not just U.S. headlines or holiday messages,” he added.

“We need sustained efforts on the ground, local capacity building, addressing grievances, and continuous military action. Bombing alone is not a solution,” he said.

Bukarti concluded that while international support is crucial, Nigeria must define its own security needs, and the US should listen when Nigeria says this is where help is needed.

US releases video of Sokoto airstrike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of War has released a video showing the aerial launching of the strike on the terrorist positions in the state, confirming a US-led military strike on identified ISIS-linked targets.

The video was shared on the department’s official X handle and was followed by a statement from former US President Donald Trump, who said the operation was carried out at his direction to neutralise terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christians.

FG confirms US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry stated that the cooperation encompasses intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support, all carried out in accordance with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Source: Legit.ng