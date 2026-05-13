Federal Government approves 40 per cent peculiar allowance, easing tensions among civil servants

New wage circular marks breakthrough in minimum wage structure negotiations

Labour unions celebrate as strike threat is averted through government intervention

FCT, Abuja - There was widespread relief among federal civil servants after the federal government approved the long-awaited 40 per cent peculiar allowance, ending months of tension and threats of industrial action by organised labour.

The approval followed a marathon meeting held on Tuesday at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja, presided over by the Head of Service, Esther Walson-Jack.

Jubilation as Tinubu's Gov Approves Another 'Peculiar ' Allowance for Civil Servants

Source: Twitter

The decision marks a major breakthrough in negotiations linked to the implementation of the new national minimum wage structure, Vanguard reported.

Wage circular officially released after negotiations

At the meeting, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) formally issued the circular guiding the implementation of the allowance, effectively ending nearly two years of agitation by workers.

The adjustment had been one of the key unresolved issues following the approval of the new ₦70,000 minimum wage framework.

Head of Service calls for stronger labour relations

Speaking during the meeting, Walson-Jack emphasised the need for improved communication between government institutions and labour unions to avoid recurring disputes.

She stressed that while workers have legitimate rights to make demands, dialogue remains essential to maintaining industrial harmony, Punch reported.

Labour and wage bodies reach compromise

The meeting also brought together representatives of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), led by its National Chairman Benjamin Uyanto, and the Executive Chairman of the NSIWC, Eyo Nta.

Both sides presented their positions before the Head of Service intervened to broker a compromise agreement.

Following the discussions, an implementable circular was issued to the labour union leadership confirming the 40 per cent allowance.

Labour celebrates breakthrough, urges wider adoption

Reacting to the development, the National Secretary of the JNPSNC (Trade Union side), Olowoyo Gbenga, described the approval as a major relief for workers.

He said the implementation, scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2026, comes after months of waiting since July 2024.

He also urged state governments to adopt the policy to extend the benefit to sub-national workers facing similar economic pressures.

Strike threat shelved after government intervention

Olowoyo noted that the union had earlier planned a nationwide industrial action for May 21, but said the intervention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service helped avert the crisis.

“With this development, workers may likely sheath their swords and allow industrial peace to reign in the workplace,” he said.

FG increases civil servant allowances

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria has approved a significant rise in peculiar allowances and welfare benefits for civil servants. The move is designed to improve take-home pay and morale across the public service.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng