ISIS Terrorists: Nigerian Lawyer Shares 3 Reasons Trump Chose Sokoto as First Location for Bombing

"On Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, the United States military carried out airstrikes targeting Islamic State (ISIS) militants in Northwest Nigeria, specifically Sokoto State, a region that sits near Nigeria’s border with Niger and has seen growing extremist activity. The operation was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who described the strikes as “powerful and deadly.” ￼

"According to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), the strikes killed “multiple ISIS terrorists” and were conducted at the request and with the cooperation of the Nigerian government. Nigerian officials confirmed the operation was part of ongoing security cooperation, involving intelligence sharing and strategic planning. ￼

"Some may ask, why sokoto? This Is the reason;

"Sokoto state sits near international corridors used by extremist networks linked to the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP).

"Its proximity to Niger and other parts of the Sahel makes it a transit and operational hub for militants spreading outward from the Lake Chad and Sahel regions." The strike signals that extremist threats in Nigeria are not confined to the northeast they can expand into northwest regions unless checked early. ￼

"This operation didn’t come out of nowhere, it followed weeks of public warnings by President Trump. In late October and November 2025, Trump posted on his social media platform that the United States was watching Nigeria’s security situation closely, especially after reports of escalating violence against civilians.

"Trump claimed that Christian communities in Nigeria were being “viciously killed … at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries.” He warned that if killings continued, U.S. action would follow, even threatening to cut aid or intervene militarily. Finally the United States have fulfilled its promises, it’s beautiful."

