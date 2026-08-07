Umukoro Deborah Efe-Zino finished secondary school in 2024 but struggled to clear her WAEC results due to English Language

She registered for the WASSCE multiple times across different schools, facing repeated heartbreak before attempting the exam a third time

Her 2026 WASSCE result slip from Tio College Itamaga Ikorodu went viral on TikTok, drawing emotional reactions from others who shared similar struggles

Umukoro Deborah Efe-Zino, a Nigerian secondary school leaver, has finally cleared her West African Senior School Certificate Examination after three attempts spanning two years.

She shared her 2026 WASSCE result and the emotional journey behind it on TikTok in August 2026.

A lady who finally passed WAEC on third attempt posts 2026 WASSCE result. Photo: @debbie.debz4

Source: TikTok

Deborah, who goes by @debbie.debz4 on TikTok, completed secondary school in 2024 and sat both WAEC and JAMB that same year.

While she passed JAMB, her WAEC result fell short because of English Language, the one subject standing between her and moving forward.

Lady passes English after third WASSCE attempt

Rather than accept the outcome, she registered for the WASSCE a second time, studied with renewed focus, and waited. The result was the same.

She wrote openly about crying, questioning God, and struggling to make sense of the repeated setbacks, particularly the added burden of registering at different schools each time she sat the exam.

She gathered herself and attempted the examination a third time in 2026, this time at Tio College Itamaga Ikorodu.

The result slip she posted tells a different story: Deborah scored A1 in Marketing, Government, and Civic Education, B3 in Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Literature in English, English Language, and General Mathematics, and C5 in Yoruba — a clean pass across all nine subjects.

Deborah wrote:

"Delays are not denials. If you keep going, your testimony will come."

See the TikTok post and result slip that moved many to share their own stories:

Nigerians react to Deborah's 2026 WASSCE results

The post drew an outpouring of responses from viewers who saw their own struggles reflected in her journey.

𝙁𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙝 said:

"Omo I was once a victim of waec 2024 oo my physics got cancelled Gce that I use to do backup my result was held and eventually all subjects got cancelled I cry no be small I tried again in 2025 I Aced both waec and neco and I got admission to study nursing Who pass waec once no know wetin God do for them"

Pennylee said:

"Congratulations dear. U really deserve the results"

S said:

"Congratulations 🎉 gal 🥰 Im waiting for my own too ,I pray I made it cuz I really want this one."

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng