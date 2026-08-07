Actress Basira Badia called out her colleagues over how they treated late Tope Osoba when she was alive and seeking movie roles

Basira revealed that Tope Osoba's family has made a specific plea to the public regarding how her death should be handled

Fans have since flooded social media with strong reactions about industry support and loyalty to colleagues

Nollywood actress Basira Badia has spoken out against her colleagues following the death of late actress Tope Osoba, accusing them of failing to support her when she needed it most.

In a now-circulating statement, Basira revealed that Tope's family reached out with a plea for calm, urging that her case not be handled the way the late singer Mohbad's was. According to Basira, the family asked that public analysis and speculation be put on hold until after the burial.

Reactions as Tope Osoba's colleague Basira Badia calls out Nollywood actors over late actress's treatment. Photo credit@topeosoba/@basirbadia

Source: Instagram

But beyond the family's appeal, Basira did not hold back about what she witnessed behind the scenes.

"You people don't understand what is going on. If you do, the internet would be scattered right now," she said.

Tope Osoba's treatment by industry colleagues

Basira painted a painful picture of a woman who returned to the industry looking for work, only to be met with silence from the very people now publicly mourning her.

"An animal should not be treated the way Tope was treated,"

Controversy continues trailing Tope Osoba's demise as friends and family open up. Photo credit@topeosoba

Source: Instagram

She said bluntly, adding that she chose not to speak on the marriage aspect of Tope's life for the time being.

The actress specifically called out colleagues who ignored Tope when she reached out for movie roles.

"When she came out and was begging for movie jobs, how many people called her?" Basira asked.

She went on to confirm that she personally cast Tope in all her own productions.

Here is the Instagram video of Basira speaking about her colleague and friend, Tope Osoba, and what she went through below:

Fans react to Basira Badia's revelations

The statement struck a nerve online, with many fans expressing frustration at what they described as a recurring pattern in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

@abidemibankole_ wrote:

"It is well. May God forgive her shortcomings"

@mosmide_ent reacted:

"I just don't want to be to forward, I wanted to say hnmmm I'm not sure she was happy marrying that man. It's well."

@mide_royals commented:

"Nobody calls her for job.when she reached out to them nah scope them Dey scope her and suddenly when she's gone they stared posting her chat asif they care smh……."

@bosedealadejare wrote:

"This life in all you do, just hold God very very tight.."

@anitabest15 said:

"They post when your no more and don't support when ur alive that's the world for u especially Nigerians"

@kemi.richard.98 asked:

"Does Nigerians have work? I mean are our people busy at all..."

@sonofthe_eclipes shared:

"You see that industry if they ready to finish you eheen nah to death, you see that line wey them they talk for wedding vow To Death do is path nah them get the lines"

Okiki Adeshina's accident scene surfaces after demise

Legit.ng had reported the Yoruba movie industry was thrown into mourning following the death of actor Adeshina Okiki. Shortly after news of his passing broke, a video believed to have captured part of his final public moments surfaced online and drew widespread attention.

The clip sparked emotional reactions from fans and colleagues, with many reflecting on his contributions to the film industry. Some people who said they saw the actor just days before his death also shared their observations, while others offered prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng