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US Launches Website For Foreigners to Track Visa Application Status, Shares Steps
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US Launches Website For Foreigners to Track Visa Application Status, Shares Steps

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The United States government launched a dedicated website where foreigners can check the status of their visa applications online
  • Applicants need specific personal details to access their visa status, including their application ID and passport number
  • The US visa tracking portal requires users to follow a set of steps before they can retrieve their application information

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The United States government has launched an online portal that allows foreigners to monitor the progress of their visa applications without contacting an embassy or consulate directly.

The new website gives applicants real-time access to their visa status. This development could ease one of the more frustrating parts of the application process for thousands of people awaiting decisions on their travel documents.

US reveals website to track visa application status, lists required details
US introduces visa application tracker, shares website and steps. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Marcia Straub
Source: Getty Images

How to check your US visa status

To use the portal, applicants must follow a specific sequence of steps. The first is to select the type of visa they applied for, after which they will be prompted to enter their application ID or case number.

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From there, applicants will need to provide their passport number along with the first five letters of their surname. Once all the required details have been submitted correctly, the system will display the current status of the visa application.

What applicants need to access the Portal

The information required to check a visa status is straightforward, but applicants must have their documents close at hand before logging on. The combination of the application ID, passport number, and partial surname serves as a verification layer to ensure that only the rightful applicant can access the case details.

The portal (https://ceac.state.gov/CEACStatTracker/Status.aspx?App=NIV) is intended for use by foreign nationals who have already submitted a visa application to the United States and are waiting on a response. It does not apply to those who are yet to begin their application.

US lists reasons for visa denial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States outlined seven common reasons visa applications may be denied, including incomplete documents, criminal records, and failure to meet eligibility requirements.

The government also advised applicants to review refusal reasons carefully and determine whether they qualify for a waiver or other available remedies.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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