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Tinubu Approves New Recruitment Into Federal Civil Service
Nigeria

Tinubu Approves New Recruitment Into Federal Civil Service

by  Ezra Ukanwa reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • President Tinubu approved the recruitment of over 3,000 PTA teachers who have served in Federal Unity Colleges for up to 25 years without permanent appointments
  • Education Minister Tunji Alausa said a verified list of 3,252 teachers across three cadres was produced by an inter-ministerial screening committee
  • The approval covered teachers across Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda

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President Bola Tinubu has given the go-ahead to bring 3,252 Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) teachers into the Federal Civil Service, offering permanent employment to educators who have spent up to 25 years working in federal schools without job security.

Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa announced the decision on Thursday, August 6, through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah.

President Bola Tinubu has approved permanent employment for 3,252 PTA teachers at Federal Unity Colleges.
President Bola Tinubu approves the recruitment of 3,252 Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) teachers into the Federal Civil Service. Photo credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

The teachers, verified across Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges, fall under three job categories: Education Officers, Assistant Education Officers, and Technical Instructors.

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Alausa said their path to full employment would be completed once all required statutory processes were concluded, Punch reported.

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How inter-ministerial PTA teacher verification exercise worked

An inter-ministerial committee carried out a comprehensive screening of eligible PTA teachers before the approval was granted. The exercise confirmed the identities and service records of the 3,252 teachers, clearing them for regularisation under public service rules.

Alausa described the approval as one of the most significant moves to strengthen the teaching workforce under the Tinubu administration, noting that many of the affected teachers had continued to work in classrooms despite years of uncertainty over their employment status.

"Priority will be given to absorbing verified PTA teachers, many of whom have served in our Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges for almost 25 years. This approval provides them with the opportunity to become part of the mainstream public service," Alausa said.

What the recruitment means for federal schools

Federal Unity Colleges have long depended on PTA-funded teachers to fill staffing gaps that the government was slow to address through direct recruitment.

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President Tinubu approves permanent positions for 3,252 PTA teachers.
Tinubu gives 3,252 PTA teachers a pathway into the Federal Civil Service after years of service. Photo credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Parents bore the financial burden of paying these teachers, while the teachers themselves had no guarantee of permanent work despite carrying the same classroom load as regularly employed civil servants, Vanguard reported.

Alausa said bringing these teachers into the civil service would improve the teacher-to-student ratio in federal schools, preserve years of institutional knowledge, and raise the quality of learning in the colleges.

"Investing in teachers is fundamental to building a stronger education system, as no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers," he said.

The minister assured verified PTA teachers that the regularisation process would be handled with transparency and fairness.

He added that the education ministry would keep working with relevant government agencies to finalise the remaining steps needed before formal appointment letters are issued.

Successive governments had received appeals from the affected teachers and education stakeholders to resolve their employment status, with little action until now.

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INEC opens 2026 recruitment portal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched its 2026 recruitment exercise on Monday, July 20, opening an online portal for Nigerians interested in entry-level roles across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10, and 12. The application window closed on Monday, July 27.

The commission said the exercise was designed to strengthen its capacity in electoral administration, voter registration, data management, and election logistics ahead of future polls.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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Bola Tinubu
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