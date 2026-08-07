A man identified as Tony, said to be the eldest brother of the P-Square twins, has entered the ongoing family dispute over management and finances

Tony responded to a viral claim on Instagram that alleged Jude Okoye collected more than 40% from P-Square despite not being a performing member

His remarks have added a fresh dimension to the bitter feud between Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, and Jude Okoye

The P-Square family dispute has drawn in yet another voice, with the group's reported eldest brother, Tony, pushing back against claims circulating on social media about Jude Okoye's role in the iconic music duo's history.

Tony responds to a viral claim on Instagram that alleged Jude Okoye collected more than 40% from P-Square. Photos: Tony Okoye/Psqaure/Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

The controversy centres on allegations made by Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, who accused his twin brother Paul (Rudeboy) and their elder brother Jude of mishandling revenue from the P-Square music catalogue.

Peter specifically claimed that Jude secretly set up a company to divert funds belonging to the group. Jude has repeatedly denied these accusations.

P-Square saga: Tony challenges social media claims

Amid the back-and-forth, an Instagram user with the handle @gaintsammy stirred further debate by alleging that Jude collected upwards of a 40 per cent share of P-Square's earnings despite never being a performing member of the group.

The same user also claimed that Tony himself was once part of P-Square's dance crew before transitioning into acting.

In a screenshot that has since gone viral, Tony disputed the narrative head-on, writing:

"Jude never smellit to be P Squares manager ooooo, na Hawwie T be the manager then…. social media has made people to be delusional, but its alright."

The exchange has piled another layer of complexity onto what has already been a long-running and very public family fallout.

Peter and Paul Okoye, who formed one of Africa's most commercially successful music acts, have had a turbulent relationship marked by separations, reconciliations, and fresh disputes.

Read the Instagram exchange between Tony and the social media user here:

Reactions trail Psquare's 'brother' Tony's comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lifewithbherniece stated:

"This whole situation has really opened my eyes to a lot of things. Even with family, you have to be discerning, especially when you notice signs of deceit, white lies, or inconsistencies whenever money is involved. Sometimes, people suddenly become extra close the moment they think you’re doing well financially."

@iizzyyprince wrote:

"Omo Jude need dance for us before we hand him over to the police sha"

Peter Okoye accuses his twin brother Paul and their elder brother Jude of mishandling revenue from the P-Square music catalog. Photos: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng