The family of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba announced a candlelight and artist night in her honour

The family had earlier firmly rejected reports linking her death to a recurrence of breast cancer, calling such claims false

Fans flooded the comment section with tributes after the event details were shared on her official Instagram page

The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Kofoworola Osoba has revealed plans for a special evening to celebrate her life and legacy.

Legit.ng reported that Tope Osoba died on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, though the exact cause of her death remained unclear.

Tope Osoba's family shares details of the candlelight and artists' night in honour of the late actress. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her official Instagram page on August 7, 2026, the family announced that a candlelight and artist night will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at LTV 8 (Blueroof) in Ikeja, Lagos, starting at 5 pm.

The tribute evening is billed as "An Evening of Love, Music & Memories," with the message: "Her creativity touched lives, her light will shine forever."

The family's full announcement read:

"Her voice, her art, her spirit ... will remain in our hearts forever."

Tope Osoba's family rejects breast cancer claims

The announcement comes a day after the family responded to swirling rumours about what caused the actress's death.

On August 6, they issued an official statement describing reports linking her passing to a recurrence of breast cancer as "false, speculative, and entirely unauthorised."

The family called such accounts both baseless and hurtful, urging the public to stop spreading unverified information that compounds their grief.

They confirmed that any official updates would only come through her verified social media channels.

Tope Osoba had publicly disclosed a breast cancer diagnosis on August 5, 2025.

Following news of her death, Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni also came forward to dispute claims that cancer was the cause, though he stopped short of offering an alternative explanation.

Tope Osoba's family invites friends, colleagues and fans to the late actress' candlelight and artists' night. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Fans share tributes to late Tope Osoba

The candlelight announcement drew an outpouring of emotion from fans in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

@yetty_glod224 wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace 🙏💔"

@lamyoung_ commented:

"Missing you already momma 😢"

@dadalee01 shared:

"This sis death pain ooo many people crush 💔"

@olasukanmi968 said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏻💔💔😭😭😭"

@indispensable_emeraldife wrote:

"I have always loved the way she talked in movies. Very eloquent."

@abete.community added:

"Continue to rest well 🕊️🕊️"

@proudlycelestialyouth said:

"The last time we met was a burial party. She was full of life at Alimosho LGA . This is so painful😢😢"

@queen_bisib added:

"I always see her comment on every post encouraging people to watch her movie 🥲🥲…. RIP good lady 😢"

Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Tope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.

Jinad disclosed that she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.

While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng