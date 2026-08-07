Tope Osoba's Family Announces Candlelight Plans for Late Actress, Shares Key Details
- The family of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba announced a candlelight and artist night in her honour
- The family had earlier firmly rejected reports linking her death to a recurrence of breast cancer, calling such claims false
- Fans flooded the comment section with tributes after the event details were shared on her official Instagram page
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The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Kofoworola Osoba has revealed plans for a special evening to celebrate her life and legacy.
Legit.ng reported that Tope Osoba died on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, though the exact cause of her death remained unclear.
In a post shared on her official Instagram page on August 7, 2026, the family announced that a candlelight and artist night will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at LTV 8 (Blueroof) in Ikeja, Lagos, starting at 5 pm.
The tribute evening is billed as "An Evening of Love, Music & Memories," with the message: "Her creativity touched lives, her light will shine forever."
The family's full announcement read:
"Her voice, her art, her spirit ... will remain in our hearts forever."
Tope Osoba's family rejects breast cancer claims
The announcement comes a day after the family responded to swirling rumours about what caused the actress's death.
On August 6, they issued an official statement describing reports linking her passing to a recurrence of breast cancer as "false, speculative, and entirely unauthorised."
The family called such accounts both baseless and hurtful, urging the public to stop spreading unverified information that compounds their grief.
They confirmed that any official updates would only come through her verified social media channels.
Tope Osoba had publicly disclosed a breast cancer diagnosis on August 5, 2025.
Following news of her death, Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni also came forward to dispute claims that cancer was the cause, though he stopped short of offering an alternative explanation.
Fans share tributes to late Tope Osoba
The candlelight announcement drew an outpouring of emotion from fans in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:
@yetty_glod224 wrote:
"May her soul rest in peace 🙏💔"
@lamyoung_ commented:
"Missing you already momma 😢"
@dadalee01 shared:
"This sis death pain ooo many people crush 💔"
@olasukanmi968 said:
"May her soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏻💔💔😭😭😭"
@indispensable_emeraldife wrote:
"I have always loved the way she talked in movies. Very eloquent."
@abete.community added:
"Continue to rest well 🕊️🕊️"
@proudlycelestialyouth said:
"The last time we met was a burial party. She was full of life at Alimosho LGA . This is so painful😢😢"
@queen_bisib added:
"I always see her comment on every post encouraging people to watch her movie 🥲🥲…. RIP good lady 😢"
Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Tope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.
Jinad disclosed that she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.
While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.