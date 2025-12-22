42 Nigerians deported from Ghana for alleged involvement in pr0stitution and fraud

Ashanti Regional Minister praises immigration service for upholding law and human dignity

Deportations reflect growing scrutiny on Nigerians abroad amid rising arrests and criminal allegations

No fewer than 42 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

This follows rulings by various courts over alleged involvement in pr0stitution, fraud and other related offences.

The development was disclosed on Thursday, December 18, by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Frank Amoakohene, in a statement shared on his official Facebook page.

Court rulings affect 68 African nationals

Mr Amoakohene said the deportations followed decisions reached by different courts in the region after due legal processes were concluded, Punch reported.

According to him, the Nigerians were among 68 African nationals ordered to leave Ghana.

“A total of 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, three Ivorians, three Burkinabe nationals, and seven Benin nationals have been deported from the Ashanti Region to their countries as results of judgments by courts relating to QNet, pr0stitution, and criminal offenses,” wrote the president.

Immigration service praised for professionalism

The Ashanti Regional Minister commended the Ghana Immigration Service for what he described as its professionalism and commitment to enforcing the country’s immigration laws.

“I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws, while upholding due process and human dignity,” Amoakohene said.

He added that effective collaboration between immigration officials, the judiciary and other security agencies had contributed to maintaining public order.

“Before I conclude, I would like to acknowledge the professionalism, commitment, and dedication of the Ghana Immigration Service towards the enforcement of our immigration laws,” Amoakohene said.

Deportations come amid scrutiny of Nigerians abroad

The deportation of the Nigerians comes amid growing reports of increased scrutiny, arrests and deportations of Nigerians in several countries over alleged criminal activities.

In late November, no fewer than 50 Nigerians were arrested in India during one of the country’s largest coordinated crackdowns on a transnational narcotics network.

India arrests linked to drug and money-laundering syndicate

According to a report by Indian news agency NDTV, the suspects were believed to be linked to an extensive drug distribution and hawala money-laundering syndicate operating across several major Indian cities.

The operation was reportedly led by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Telangana Police’s EAGLE unit, following months of intelligence gathering.

The report said the coordinated raids across Delhi enabled security agencies to dismantle key layers of a cartel allegedly involved in trafflcking methamphetamine and c0caine across India.

US deports 6 Nigerians

Previously, Legit.ng reported that six Nigerians were deported from the United States of America after being charged with various crimes in the country.

Their deportation followed a broader decision by the US government to remove at least 3,000 Nigerians who had been involved in criminal activities.

The deportees arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday via a Delta Airlines flight, landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos just before 9 am. Upon arrival, they were received by officials from various Nigerian government agencies, who would determine the next steps regarding their status and reintegration.

