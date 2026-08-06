Prince Sobrasua Odum, a Nigerian father, has celebrated his daughter, Princess Omieyeba Sobrasua, on Thursday, August 6, after her 2026 WAEC results were released

Omieyeba, a student of The Quintessence International High School in Woji, Port Harcourt, also scored 282 in JAMB and 32/50 in her post-UTME

Her WAEC result showed multiple A1 grades including Further Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, drawing congratulations online

Prince Sobrasua Odum, a Nigerian father, took to social media on Thursday, August 6, to celebrate his daughter Princess Omieyeba Sobrasua after her outstanding 2026 WAEC results emerged to complement an already impressive JAMB score of 282 and a post-UTME score of 32/50.

"Congratulations my brilliant daughter. Princess Omieyeba Sobrasua, Jamb score 282. Post UTME 32/50 Waec perfect result. God is faithful my efforts are getting results," Prince Sobrasua wrote in the celebratory post.

A father has celebrated his daughter's 2026 WAEC result online. Photo Credit: Prince Sobrasua Odum, WAEC

Source: Facebook

Omieyeba's 2026 WAEC result

According to her result screenshot, Sobrasua Omieyeba Christabel sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates as a student of The Quintessence International High School, Woji, Port Harcourt.

She earned A1 grades in five subjects: Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Fashion Design and Garment Making. She also received a B2 in Digital Technologies, a B3 in both English Language and Biology, and a C5 in Civic Education.

The combination of her JAMB score, post-UTME performance, and WAEC results positions the Port Harcourt student strongly for university admission, drawing admiration and warm messages from those who came across her father's post online.

See the original post her father shared celebrating her results:

Reactions to Omieyeba's 2026 WAEC results

@Prince Braide said:

"Amazing result, congratulations daughter."

@Tubotamuno Duke said:

"Congratulations 🤗🥺🤗."

@Dein Pedro said:

"Congratulations."

@Benibo Donald Paul said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady got heartbroken after seeing her 2026 WAEC result and hinted at retaking the exam in 2027.

Man posts friend's daughter's 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the 2026 WAEC result of his friend's daughter who insisted that she could never score a B or C.

Ndiana-Abasi Udom took to Facebook on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to share the result of his friend's daughter, who scored A1 in six subjects but received a C5 in English Language and a C6 in General Mathematics.

The six A1 grades covered Commerce, Accounting, Economics, Civic Education, Digital Technologies, and Foods and Nutrition.

Source: Legit.ng