Tinubu Set to Appoint Ambassadors, 18 Months After Worldwide Recall
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reporting set to appoint ambassadors after 18 months
- Tinubu had recalled ambassadors from more than 100 diplomatic missions in September 2023 few months after assuming office
- Sources familiar with the matter said appointments are expected to be made "very soon" as the issue of funding is addressed
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reporting set to appoint ambassadors for its more than 100 diplomatic missions worldwide.
Legit.ng recalls that in September 2023, President Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors representing the country across the world just barely three months after his inauguration.
The minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar confirmed this development through a statement.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2020 appointed 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors to man the nation’s foreign diplomatic missions.
Nigerians react as Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of new CBN board member, correctional services CG
Nigeria has operated without ambassadors since then leaving room for new appointments.
As reported by Reuters, sources familiar with the matter said appointments are expected to be made "very soon"
A government source the issue of funding "is being resolved" and "that means the appointment will be announced very soon."
An intelligence official disclosed that Nigeria's security services were conducting background checks on possible appointees.
The security services had started sharing their findings with the relevant agencies within the presidency and legislature.
A former ambassador who served in Africa and the United States said President Tinubu has prioritised fixing Nigeria's struggling economy, with foreign policy taking a back seat.
According to the former diplomat, government officials informed him that the issue of the absence of ambassadors in their countries had come up in discussions between Tinubu and some foreign leaders.
The government has this year budgeted 302.4 billion naira ($198.30 million) to run its foreign missions.
Presidency reacts as Catholic Bishops raise alarm over Nigeria’s economy: “Poverty plaguing the country”
The former ambassador, who declined to be named said:
"Assurance had been given that they will soon be appointed."
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's led federal government justified the delay in the appointment of ambassadors.
Tinubu’s aide, Ademola Oshodi, responded to critics and revealed that it took ex-President Muhammadu Buhari 20 months to announce his ambassadors.
In a trending interview, Oshodi further disclosed that Tinubu will announce his ambassadors in a few weeks.
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Tuggar said President Tinubu's non-appointment of ambassadors does not mean that Nigeria's missions are not working.
Tuggar stated that President Tinubu came on board in May 2023 to meet "multi-sectoral challenges" in the country,
The minister said in prioritising, President Tinubu "has deemed it fit to delay appointing ambassadors"
Tinubu makes 17 appointments in Nigerian embassies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointments of five new Chargé D’affaires and 12 Consuls General for Nigeria in 14 countries.
The announcement was disclosed by the presidency, quoting the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and listed the names and portfolios of the 17 appointees.
Ambassador Tuggar was said to have been quoted to have urged the appointees to shun politics and be committed to their diplomatic callings.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.