President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reporting set to appoint ambassadors after 18 months

Tinubu had recalled ambassadors from more than 100 diplomatic missions in September 2023 few months after assuming office

Sources familiar with the matter said appointments are expected to be made "very soon" as the issue of funding is addressed

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reporting set to appoint ambassadors for its more than 100 diplomatic missions worldwide.

Legit.ng recalls that in September 2023, President Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors representing the country across the world just barely three months after his inauguration.

The minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar confirmed this development through a statement.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2020 appointed 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors to man the nation’s foreign diplomatic missions.

Nigeria has operated without ambassadors since then leaving room for new appointments.

As reported by Reuters, sources familiar with the matter said appointments are expected to be made "very soon"

A government source the issue of funding "is being resolved" and "that means the appointment will be announced very soon."

An intelligence official disclosed that Nigeria's security services were conducting background checks on possible appointees.

The security services had started sharing their findings with the relevant agencies within the presidency and legislature.

A former ambassador who served in Africa and the United States said President Tinubu has prioritised fixing Nigeria's struggling economy, with foreign policy taking a back seat.

According to the former diplomat, government officials informed him that the issue of the absence of ambassadors in their countries had come up in discussions between Tinubu and some foreign leaders.

The government has this year budgeted 302.4 billion naira ($198.30 million) to run its foreign missions.

The former ambassador, who declined to be named said:

"Assurance had been given that they will soon be appointed."

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's led federal government justified the delay in the appointment of ambassadors.

Tinubu’s aide, Ademola Oshodi, responded to critics and revealed that it took ex-President Muhammadu Buhari 20 months to announce his ambassadors.

In a trending interview, Oshodi further disclosed that Tinubu will announce his ambassadors in a few weeks.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Tuggar said President Tinubu's non-appointment of ambassadors does not mean that Nigeria's missions are not working.

Tuggar stated that President Tinubu came on board in May 2023 to meet "multi-sectoral challenges" in the country,

The minister said in prioritising, President Tinubu "has deemed it fit to delay appointing ambassadors"

Tinubu makes 17 appointments in Nigerian embassies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointments of five new Chargé D’affaires and 12 Consuls General for Nigeria in 14 countries.

The announcement was disclosed by the presidency, quoting the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and listed the names and portfolios of the 17 appointees.

Ambassador Tuggar was said to have been quoted to have urged the appointees to shun politics and be committed to their diplomatic callings.

